Women’s T20 WC: Familiar rivals renew battle as India, South Africa eye crucial advantage (Preview)

Manchester, June 20 (IANS) Old Trafford will stage one of the defining contests of Group 1 on Sunday as South Africa take on an unbeaten India in a fixture that could have a significant bearing on the race to the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals.

With only two teams advancing from the six-team group, every result carries extra weight. India have made a stronger start, comfortably overcoming Pakistan and tournament debutants the Netherlands to sit in a commanding position heading into their third outing.

South Africa, meanwhile, recovered from an opening defeat to defending champions Australia by edging Pakistan in a tense encounter, keeping their campaign firmly on track.

For the Proteas, victory would not only level the playing field but also strengthen their credentials before the business end of the group stage. India, on the other hand, know they still have Australia to face and will be determined to avoid any slip-up that could complicate their route to the knockout rounds.

The contest also offers a fascinating duel between two of the finest opening batters in the women's game. South African captain Laura Wolvaardt and India's Smriti Mandhana have consistently led from the front for their respective sides, although they arrive in contrasting form. Mandhana has produced consecutive half-centuries in the tournament, while Wolvaardt is looking to bounce back after a subdued outing against Pakistan following her 44 against Australia.

India's spin attack has been central to their unbeaten run. Deepti Sharma dismantled Pakistan with a five-wicket haul before Shree Charani ripped through the Netherlands with four wickets, highlighting the variety and control that have made the Women in Blue difficult to score against.

South Africa, however, possess players capable of countering that threat. Annerie Dercksen displayed remarkable composure against Pakistan's slow bowlers in her match-winning half-century, an innings that could prove invaluable preparation for Sunday's challenge.

History offers little separation between the sides. India narrowly lead the overall T20I head-to-head 11-10, but recent meetings have favoured South Africa. Earlier this year, the Proteas dominated a five-match home series 4-1, powered by a prolific Laura Wolvaardt, who amassed 330 runs, including three fifties and a century.

The two teams also shared one of the biggest stages in women's cricket when they met in last year's ODI World Cup final, where India emerged victorious despite a century from Wolvaardt. Sunday's clash may not be for silverware, but with semifinal qualification hanging in the balance, its significance will be impossible to ignore.

When: Sunday, June 21, 7:00 PM IST

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

Where to watch: Star Sports Network for live TV broadcast and JioHotstar for live streaming

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk

--IANS

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