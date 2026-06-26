Women's T20 WC: England eye perfect group stage as New Zealand chase last-four lifeline (Preview)

London, June 26 (IANS) Already assured of a place in the semifinals, hosts England will look to finish the group stage with a flawless record when they take on defending champions New Zealand in their final Group B fixture of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at The Oval in London on Saturday.

England have been the team to beat in the tournament, winning all four of their matches in style to become the first team to make it to the knockout stage. Saturday’s clash is no less important with another win cementing their status as Group B winners and possibly helping them avoid a meeting with six-time champions Australia in the semifinals. The hosts have hardly missed injured skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt, who will miss the match as she continues to recover from a calf injury. England’s batting has been a team effort throughout the tournament, led by Danni Wyatt-Hodge who has scored 193 runs including a century and a half-century to top the team’s scoring charts.

Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley and Heather Knight have all contributed, while Alice Capsey has provided firepower in the middle order. England’s attack with the ball has been just as impressive. Charlie Dean and Sophie Ecclestone have always been a thorn in the side of opposition batters and Lauren Bell has given early breakthroughs with the new ball. They have underlined their overall dominance with an unbeaten campaign and a commanding net run rate.

For New Zealand the equation is far more complex. The defending champions have won just two of their four matches and must beat England and hope that Ireland can upset West Indies earlier in the day to sneak into the semifinals. Any more and their title defence is over. Captain Amelia Kerr will again carry the responsibility with both bat and ball. She has been New Zealand's leading wicket-taker with five scalps, while Brooke Halliday has emerged as their most reliable batter, scoring 122 runs in four matches. The Kiwis will also need stronger contributions from the rest of their batting order, which has lacked consistency throughout the tournament. The rivalry heavily favours England. The two teams have met 43 times in women's T20Is, with England holding a commanding 34-9 advantage. England have also won both their previous Women's T20 World Cup meetings, including the inaugural final at Lord's in 2009 and the semifinal in Colombo in 2012. Earlier this year, England also claimed a 2-1 bilateral series victory over New Zealand at home.

When: June 27, Saturday at 11:00 PM IST

Where: The Oval, London

Where to watch: The England vs New Zealand clash will broadcast on Star Sports Network and live streaming on JioStar.

Squads:

England:

Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

New Zealand:

Melie Kerr (c), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Lea Tahuhu

--IANS

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