Women’s T20 WC: England are much more composed and confident, says Nat Sciver-Brunt

London, July 4 (IANS) Ahead of the high-octane ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final against arch-rivals Australia, England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt on Saturday stated that her side is entering the title clash with far greater composure and confidence, adding that they have improved a lot since making an early exit in the 2024 edition.

The iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground holds fond memories for England, who clinched the 2017 ODI World Cup title here under Heather Knight's leadership with a tense nine-run victory over India. It was a high-pressure match where Nat top-scored for England with a vital 51 off 68 deliveries.

Now leading the side herself, Nat is on the precipice of securing England’s first T20 World Cup crown since their inaugural tournament triumph at home in 2009. However, England face a monumental task against six-time champions Australia, a team that has held complete psychological dominance over them with eight consecutive victories across formats over a three-year undefeated streak.

“I guess a lot of cricket has happened between 2024 and now. Initially there was a lot of disbelief that we'd sort of lost one game and didn't quite make it to the semis. I suppose that game (defeat to West Indies) was, chaotic for all sorts of reasons. But I think where we are now is as a much more sort of composed and confident team.

“We have been put under pressure and been able to come out the other side and our batting coach calls it nitty-gritty moments, and there are those in every game that we play. But I suppose so far in this one we've shown that we can get through those moments and come out the other side. So we're a very different team to 2024,” said Nat in the pre-match press conference.

The ‘Home of Cricket’ is no longer an unfamiliar territory for England, who have gained significant exposure to the ground in recent years via The Hundred. Additionally, England will carry fond recent memories of the venue, having registered a comfortable 38-run victory over the West Indies during their group stage encounter here on June 24.

“It is going to be a big occasion. But it's why we've done everything that we've done so far. Everything that we've worked on and everything was to try and get us to this point. So, I suppose acknowledging that and try and take in as much of the day as you can.

“I mean, being part of the 2017 final, we sort of spoke in a similar way about how special a day it was going to be and try and, I guess, be really present during the day and try and enjoy yourself as much as you can. So, that was what I've been trying to instill in everybody.”

“Everyone has done so much hard work, I suppose, to get ourselves into this position. But I guess we would always work hard before a tournament. But I think the levels of confidence that people have in their own ability to be able to put their skills on display regardless of who we're playing, that's probably the bit that I'm most proud of and most pleased about really.

“There's been so many different people during the tournament who have had their moment to shine and to show what they could do. So as a team we're really well balanced in that everyone has had success throughout the tournament and can draw on that moment, and feeling to help us tomorrow,” she added.

--IANS

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