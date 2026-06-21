Women’s T20 WC: Credit to our bowlers for putting India under pressure, says de Klerk

Manchester, June 21 (IANS) South Africa’s seam-bowling all‑rounder Nadine de Klerk credited her team’s bowlers for applying pressure and pulling things back after India’s explosive start, adding that restricting the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side to 158/7 was a ‘great effort’ on what she feels is a good batting surface.

India had raced to 59/2 in the powerplay but were pegged back by disciplined spells from South Africa to keep them to two runs below 160. Nadine’s dismissal of Jemimah Rodrigues further dented momentum, as South Africa now need to chase down 159 to secure a crucial win in Group A and boost their chances of entering the semi-finals.

“I think, obviously, we knew they were going to come hard in that power play, and they’ve done it so well over the last couple of games as well. But we knew if we kind of just get stuck in there, if we get a wicket or two, we’re going to put them under pressure.

“And I think credit to our bowlers. Like I said, I feel like it’s a pretty good batting wicket. Before the day, we would have taken 158 any day of the week. So great effort from our bowlers,” de Klerk said to broadcasters at mid-innings break.

She explained her approach to dismissing Jemimah for 12 through a stunning caught and bowled mode. “I think it was just to keep the stumps in play. I think as a bowling unit, we all have our different roles that we play. And I guess mine is to do that middle and back end to kind of keep attacking the stumps, make them do something funky or funny. Obviously T20 cricket, anything can happen. So credit, brought me a wicket today.”

Looking ahead to the chase of 159, Nadine felt optimistic about ot. “I think really positive. Like I said, we would have taken 150. I feel like it’s a really good batting wicket. So I think the powerplay is going to be really important for our batters.

“But I think some of our batters are due today, and I’m really excited to see our batting lineup go. Like I said, I think it’s a really good batting wicket and it’s going to suit our batting. So you just have to be brave, take it on, and have a great time out there in the middle.”

--IANS

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