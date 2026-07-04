Women’s T20 WC: Australia’s road to final, dominant and destructive

London, July 4 (IANS) Australia's pursuit of another global title has followed a familiar script: clinical, composed and ruthlessly efficient.

The six-time champions have once again underlined why they remain the benchmark in women's T20 cricket, navigating the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 without a defeat to book their place in an eighth final. Whether it has been explosive batting, relentless bowling or experienced campaigners delivering under pressure, Australia have found different match-winners at every turn.

Now, with England standing between them and a seventh Women's T20 World Cup crown, Australia arrive at Lord's carrying the momentum of six successive victories and a squad that has looked increasingly formidable as the tournament has progressed.

A commanding start against South Africa

Australia opened their campaign with an emphatic statement against the 2024 runners-up, overpowering South Africa in all three departments. Phoebe Litchfield injected early momentum with a blistering half-century off just 24 balls, while Ellyse Perry and Georgia Wareham chipped in with valuable contributions to lift Australia to 172/8.

The bowlers then took complete control. Georgia Wareham starred with figures of 3/13, while Sophie Molineux and Alana King struck twice each as South Africa were bundled out for just 107, despite Laura Wolvaardt's fighting 44.

Bowlers dismantle Bangladesh

Australia barely eased off in their second outing. Kim Garth and Sophie Molineux ripped through Bangladesh's top order, ensuring the Asian side never recovered from the early blows. Restricted to just 77/8, Bangladesh offered little resistance, with only captain Nigar Sultana and Ritu Moni reaching double figures.

The chase proved little more than a formality. Georgia Voll's unbeaten 45 guided Australia home inside 10 overs, while Perry's all-round contribution earned her the Player of the Match award.

Batters rewrite the record books against Netherlands

Against tournament debutants Netherlands, Australia's batting unit shifted into top gear. Beth Mooney produced a classy 74, Ashleigh Gardner added a powerful 58 and Wareham supplied the finishing flourish as Australia amassed 219/6—the joint-highest total in Women's T20 World Cup history, matching England's record set earlier in the tournament.

The Dutch showed admirable resilience through Babette de Leede and Sterre Kalis, whose century partnership prevented a collapse, but the target proved well beyond reach as Australia secured another convincing victory.

Perry powers another dominant win

Pakistan briefly sensed an opening after removing Beth Mooney from the very first ball of the innings. Australia responded in trademark fashion.

Ellyse Perry steadied the innings with a commanding 71, sharing a century stand with Georgia Voll to put Australia firmly back in control before Nicola Carey and Annabel Sutherland accelerated late to push the total close to 200.

The bowlers ensured there would be no contest. Perry, Sutherland and Sophie Molineux collected three wickets apiece as Pakistan folded for just 86, handing Australia a comprehensive 113-run victory.

Experience shines through against India

Australia finally encountered genuine resistance in their final league fixture. India, needing victory to keep their semi-final hopes alive, posted a competitive 170/4 after valuable contributions from Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and a late assault from Harmanpreet Kaur.

Australia's reply was equally challenging. Reduced to 68/3 midway through the innings, the six-time champions briefly found themselves under pressure.

That was when experience took over. Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner stitched together a match-winning century partnership, calmly dismantling India's hopes as Australia completed the chase with six wickets in hand. The result not only secured a perfect group-stage record but also eliminated India from the tournament.

Clinical in the semi-final challenger against West Indies

Australia raised their standards once more in the semi-final against West Indies. After opting to bowl, they never allowed the Caribbean batters to dictate terms. Hayley Matthews top-scored with 30, while Deandra Dottin provided late impetus despite an injury concern, but Australia's disciplined attack restricted West Indies to 125/7

Gardner broke the backbone of the innings with a decisive two-wicket over, while Wareham and Molineux chipped in with two wickets each. The chase reflected Australia's authority. Beth Mooney anchored proceedings with an unbeaten 61 before Gardner's brisk cameo ensured the target was overhauled with ease, sealing an eight-wicket victory and another place in a World Cup final.

A campaign built on collective excellence

Australia's unbeaten run has been driven less by individual brilliance than by the remarkable depth within their squad.

Perry has repeatedly delivered when the team has needed stability, Gardner has influenced games with both bat and ball, Mooney has anchored crucial chases, Wareham and Molineux have spearheaded the bowling attack, while Litchfield, Voll, Garth, Sutherland and King have all stepped up at key moments.

It is that ability to produce a new match-winner almost every game that has kept Australia's title defence on course.

Now, only England remain. At Lord's, the tournament's most successful side will chase yet another chapter in an already glittering legacy, aiming to lift a record-extending seventh Women's T20 World Cup trophy.

--IANS

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