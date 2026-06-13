Women’s T20 WC 2026: When and where to watch BAN vs NED, know all details

Birmingham, June 13 (IANS) Bangladesh will face tournament debutants Netherlands in the fifth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Edgbaston on Sunday. The seasoned Asian team hopes to start their campaign with a win.

This Group 1 match offers an exciting showdown between a well-experienced Bangladesh team and the Netherlands, making their first appearance at a Women's T20 World Cup. While Bangladesh frequently compete on the ICC stage, the Dutch women aim to make a strong debut with a significant performance.

Bangladesh enters the game with a stable squad centred around a powerful spin attack. Rabeya Khan has been consistently taking wickets and is expected to be crucial, while Sobhana Mostary and Sharmin Akhter will provide reliable batting support.

For the Netherlands, focus will be on Sterre Kalis and Babette de Leede, two batters who can anchor the innings and accelerate as needed. Isabel van der Woning will lead the bowling efforts as the Dutch team seeks to challenge a more experienced opponent. History favours Bangladesh, who have won both previous matches against the Netherlands. Their experience in high-stakes ICC tournaments also gives them an edge.

Nonetheless, the Dutch team has shown promising performance in recent games and will see this match as a chance to test themselves against a top team on cricket's biggest platform. A strong start could give their campaign a vital lift. With Bangladesh aiming to confirm their status as favourites and the Netherlands preparing for a historic World Cup debut, an exciting contest awaits at Edgbaston.

When: Sunday, June 14, 3:00 PM IST

Where: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Where to watch: The BAN vs NED match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Taj Nehar

Netherlands: Babette de Leede (c), Caroline de Lange, Frédérique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Myrthe van den Raad, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Rosalie Lawrence, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, Sterre Kalis

--IANS

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