Women's T20 Asia Cup: Muneeba, Sadia lead Pakistan to winning start

Dubai, Sep 1 (IANS) Muneeba Ali scored her fourth T20I half-century while Sadia Iqbal claimed three wickets as Pakistan women defeated Thailand women by 35 runs in their opening match of the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) on Tuesday.

Electing to bat first in the eight-team tournament, Pakistan posted a modest total of 119/9, with Muneeba Ali scoring 54 off 52 balls, while Sadaf Shamas contributed a run-a-ball 20 in the low-scoring encounter. However, Pakistan made a strong comeback in the match as they defended the modest score.

Chasing 120 to win, Thailand were never able to get going in the run-chase as they lost two wickets in the second over with six runs on the board. Both wickets went to left-arm spinner Sadia, who bowled a double-wicket maiden over. Sadia returned in the final over of the match to bag her third wicket and finished with match figures of 4-1-11-3.

Another left-arm spinner, Nashra Sundhu, was the most economical bowler for the winning side, conceding just six runs and taking one wicket in four overs. Right-arm leg-spinner Tuba Hassan was also among the wicket-takers, taking two wickets for 17 runs from her four overs.

Earlier, opening batter Muneeba was the top run-getter for Pakistan with 54 off 52 balls, which included four fours. Sadaf Shamas was the other notable run-getter with a run-a-ball 20. She struck three boundaries and added 54 runs for the fourth wicket with Muneeba.

For Thailand, Suleeporn Laomi and Thipatcha Putthawong took two wickets each.

Pakistan will now take on India in their second group match on Saturday at the DICS.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 119/9 in 20 overs (Muneeba Ali 54, Sadaf Shamas 20; Suleeporn Laomi 3-14, Thipatcha Putthawong 3-18, Phannita Maya 2-34) beat Thailand 84/8 in 20 overs (Chanida Sutthiruang 25; Sadia Iqbal 3-11, Tuba Hassan 2-17) by 35 runs.

--IANS

bsk/