September 25, 2026 12:42 AM हिंदी

Virender Sehwag reveals his personal favourite innings, and it's not Multan 2004

Virender Sehwag reveals his personal favourite innings, and it's not Multan 2004

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is set to host the upcoming season of the streaming reality show ‘Rise & Fall’, has spoken up on his personal favourite innings.

He spoke with IANS during the promotions of the show at a 5-star property in the city, and said that while the world remembers his explosive triple century in Multan, for him, his best is his 1st Test cricket innings which he played against South Africa in November 2001.

He told IANS, “The triple century in Multan, 2004 is loved by many but if I talk about myself, my best innings was my first Test cricket. I played a lot of one day games earlier. Nobody thought I could be a test player. I got the opportunity, and I proved to everyone that I can be a Test cricketer”.

He knocked 105 runs from 173 balls in the 1st innings, and scored 31 runs from 36 balls. India scored 379 in the first innings, with Sehwag's 105 coming alongside Sachin Tendulkar's 155. South Africa replied with 563, before India were dismissed for 237 in the second innings. South Africa won by 9 wickets.

Virender Sehwag became the 3rd Indian to score a Test century on debut, and he did it against a formidable bowling attack of South Africa.

Elsewhere during the conversation, he was also asked about the title of Multan ka Sultan after he scored historic 309 against Pakistan in 2004.

He said, “I don't know who gave this title. I don't know who gave this title but whoever gave this title must be a media person”.

Sehwag was part of a 336-run third-wicket partnership with Sachin Tendulkar. He was eventually dismissed at 509 for 3, having made 309. Tendulkar remained unbeaten on 194 when India declared

Pakistan made 407 in their first innings and 216 in the second, giving India victory by an innings and 52 runs. Sehwag was named Player of the Match.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Gukesh misses his chance as India drew with Azerbaijan; Savitha Shri remains perfect with seventh win at the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Thursday. Photo credit: FIDE/X

Chess Olympiad: Gukesh misses his chance as India drew with Azerbaijan; Savitha Shri wins seventh game

Virender Sehwag reveals his personal favourite innings, and it's not Multan 2004

Virender Sehwag reveals his personal favourite innings, and it's not Multan 2004

India reaffirms centrality of national ownership in peacebuilding at UNGA meeting

India reaffirms centrality of national ownership in peacebuilding at UNGA meeting

Gujarat Police honours over 30 retired senior officers at 'Salute Our Mentors' programme

Gujarat Police honours over 30 retired senior officers at 'Salute Our Mentors' programme

Abuduaini Tuergong ends China's 24-year wait for men's discus gold in the athletics competition of the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya on Thursday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Asian Games: Abuduaini ends China's 24-year wait for men's discus gold

Gujarat: Feeder bus services in Ahmedabad improve connectivity, curtail travel time

Gujarat: Feeder bus services in Ahmedabad improve connectivity, curtail travel time

India reaffirms resolve to enhance Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Uzbekistan

India reaffirms resolve to enhance Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Uzbekistan

‘I am so proud to represent India,' says Thekkinalil Manu Saji after winning silver medal in the 4x400m mixed relay in Nagoya, Japan, on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: ‘I am so proud to represent India,' says Manu after mixed relay silver

Ramraj Vithya dedicates silver in 4x400m mixed relay to twin sister, says ‘I tried to change my medal colour’ in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: Vithya dedicates mixed relay silver to twin sister, says ‘I tried to change my medal colour’

India reaffirms support for Two-State solution at UNGA side meeting

India reaffirms support for Two-State solution at UNGA side meeting