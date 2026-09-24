Gujarat Police honours over 30 retired senior officers at 'Salute Our Mentors' programme

Gandhinagar, Sep 24 (IANS) The Gujarat Police on Thursday honoured more than 30 retired DGP- and ADGP-rank officers at a 'Salute Our Mentors' programme at Police Bhavan, with Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Singh Malik recalling how guidance received during his probation and early postings continued to influence his career.

The initiative, started two years ago by former State Police Chief Vikas Sahay, brings together retired senior officers who made significant contributions to the development and reputation of the Gujarat Police.

The retired officers attended the ceremony along with their families.

Addressing the gathering, Malik said Sahay had started the initiative to honour senior mentors and emphasised the importance of the probation and training period in shaping a police officer's career.

He recalled his probation in Himmatnagar, Sabarkantha, and credited senior officers Priyadarshi and P.B. Gondia with guiding him during his field training.

"I learned from them the importance of maintaining a weekly diary in English, conducting night rounds, personally recording statements of absent personnel and dealing sensitively with public grievances," he said.

Malik also recalled his posting in Junagadh, where an inspection parade conducted by then Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gurdial Singh helped him understand the importance of discipline and inspections.

"As the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Prantij, I gained experience in police station management and handling Panchayat elections," he added.

He also recalled receiving appreciation from Priyadarshi for conducting a flawless parade during his inspection in Porbandar.

Malik expressed gratitude to the retired officers present, including former Police Commissioner Sanjay Srivastava, saying that the practical knowledge, methods of working and discipline learnt from mentors early in his career continued to guide him.

"Gujarat Police would remain grateful for the guidance and legacy of its senior officers," he noted.

Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut said official service records may document postings and promotions, but do not capture many of the sacrifices made by police personnel and their families.

"Police officers often returned home late at night, resumed duty before their children woke up, worked during festivals and missed social occasions while ensuring public safety," he added.

Gahlaut also acknowledged the role of family members and wives who manage households and support officers through frequent transfers and difficult situations.

He said the police system was shaped not only by laws, regulations and procedures, but also by the experience, traditions and discipline passed down by senior officers.

"Lessons from their decisions during crises, law and order situations and bandobast duties, continued to guide the younger generation of officers," he added.

Retired DGPs P.C. Pandey, S.S. Khandwawala, Satish Sharma and Meera Ramnivas, and retired ADGPs R.P. Priyadarshi, Vijaysinh Guman and J.S. Bindra, also shared their experiences at the programme.

They appreciated the initiative and said such a "programme was unique to Gujarat and highly commendable".

Among those attending were retired senior officers, including Pandey, Khandwawala, Pramod Kumar, Ashish Bhatia, Shivanand Jha and Vikas Sahay, besides other retired and serving senior police officers.

--IANS

mys/khz