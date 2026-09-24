September 25, 2026 12:42 AM हिंदी

India reaffirms support for Two-State solution at UNGA side meeting

India reaffirms support for Two-State solution at UNGA side meeting

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) India has reaffirmed its clear and consistent support for the Two-State solution, with Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sibi George attending the High-level Ministerial meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution in New York on the margins of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

"Secretary (West) Sibi George attended the High-level Ministerial meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution in New York on the margins of UNGA81. India reaffirmed its clear and consistent support for the Two-State solution. India's approach combines political commitment with practical support," the MEA stated on X.

It was among a series of engagements by the Secretary (West) in New York on Thursday. Earlier in the day, he participated in the second G7 Development Ministers meeting organised by the G7 Chair, France.

“Secretary (West) Sibi George participated in the 2nd G7 Development Ministers meeting organised by the G7 Chair, France, on the sidelines of UNGA 81 in New York. In his remarks, he emphasised India’s human-centric and inclusive development path, anchored in the principles of ‘Sarvodaya’. He emphasised India’s position that development is not merely the provision of financing but about building domestic capabilities and strengthening resilience, and cited India’s development partnership initiatives,” the MEA stated on X.

Earlier, Secretary George affirmed India's commitment to inclusive development, international cooperation and multilateral reform, and supported the early adoption of the Covenant on the Right to Development.

He made the remarks while delivering India's national statement at the High-level segment of the UN General Assembly to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Declaration on the Right to Development.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George delivered India’s National Statement at the High-level segment of the UN General Assembly to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Declaration on the Right to Development. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to inclusive development, international cooperation and multilateral reform, and supported the early adoption of the Covenant on the Right to Development," MEA stated on X.

--IANS

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India reaffirms support for Two-State solution at UNGA side meeting

India reaffirms support for Two-State solution at UNGA side meeting