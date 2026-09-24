India reaffirms centrality of national ownership in peacebuilding at UNGA meeting

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) India has reaffirmed the centrality of national ownership in peacebuilding, with Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George, participating in the Peacebuilding Commission Ministerial meeting during the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly, the MEA said on Thursday.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George participated in the Peacebuilding Commission Ministerial meeting on the 'National Ownership in Practice: Strengthening Inclusive State Institutions through International Peacebuilding Support', during the 81st Session of the General Assembly. He reaffirmed the centrality of national ownership in peacebuilding and shared India's perspectives on nation-building, focusing on decentralisation of power, human-centric digital public infrastructure, and inclusive development with a focus on women and youth participation in the nation-building process," the MEA stated on X.

"India has extended tens of billions in grants, concessional credit, and capacity-building, including through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, with priority for LDCs and SIDS countries," it added.

It was among a series of engagements by the Secretary (West) in New York on Thursday. He also attended the High-level Ministerial meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution on the margins of UNGA81.

"India reaffirmed its clear and consistent support for the Two-State solution. India's approach combines political commitment with practical support," the MEA stated.

Secretary George participated in the second G7 Development Ministers meeting organised by the G7 Chair, France, where he set out India's approach to development.

"In his remarks, he emphasised India's human-centric and inclusive path of development, anchored in the principles of 'Sarvodaya'. He emphasised India's position that development is not merely the provision of financing but about building domestic capabilities and strengthening resilience, and cited India's development partnership initiatives," the MEA stated.

He also participated in the High-Level Side Event, "From Commitments to Action on Reparatory Justice," co-hosted by Ghana, Germany and France.

"He highlighted the need for stronger international cooperation to facilitate the return and restitution of cultural properties and heritage to their countries and communities of origin," the MEA said.

--IANS

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