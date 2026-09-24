September 25, 2026 12:40 AM हिंदी

Asian Games: ‘I am so proud to represent India,' says Manu after mixed relay silver

‘I am so proud to represent India,' says Thekkinalil Manu Saji after winning silver medal in the 4x400m mixed relay in Nagoya, Japan, on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Nagoya, Sep 24 (IANS) Thekkinalil Manu Saji said he was proud to represent India at his first Asian Games after helping the country win a silver medal in the mixed 4x400m relay at the 2026 Asian Games here on Thursday.

The Indian quartet of Machettira Poovamma, Vishal Thennarasu, Ramraj Vithya and Manu clocked 3:14.46 to finish second behind Bahrain, which won gold in a Games-record 3:12.87. Vietnam finished third in 3:14.54.

Manu said he was happy with his performance and credited his teammates for helping India secure a podium finish in a closely fought final.

“I try my best, I give my best to the team, and I am very lucky to have this team. I am so proud to be representing India in the Asian Games. It is my first Asian Games, and I did well; I think so,” Manu told IANS after the win.

The Indian team held off Vietnam by just 0.08 seconds to take silver, with Manu playing his part in the opening stages of the race.

Reflecting on the pressure of running the opening leg, Manu said his primary focus was to ensure he handed over the baton in a strong position.

“I have only one thing: I have to give the baton first. I try for that, and I think I give second or third, but I tried my best,” he said.

Manu Saji, an emerging quarter-miler, also has international success in the mixed relay, having won gold in the event at the 2022 Asian U20 Athletics Championships. This is a match and information about athletes.

The silver continued India’s medal-winning run in the mixed 4x400m relay at the Asian Games. India had won gold at Jakarta 2018 and silver at Hangzhou 2023, making it three successive editions with a medal in the event.

For Manu, the medal marked a memorable beginning to his Asian Games campaign, as he contributed to India’s latest podium finish in the event.

--IANS

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