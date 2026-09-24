September 25, 2026 12:41 AM हिंदी

Gujarat: Feeder bus services in Ahmedabad improve connectivity, curtail travel time

Gujarat: Feeder bus services in Ahmedabad improve connectivity, curtail travel time

Ahmedabad, Sep 24 (IANS) The Metro feeder bus routes, launched by the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS), have brought double benefits to the city residents -- comfortable rides as well as shortened travel time in reaching their destinations.

The passengers, who earlier remained stuck due to lack of public transport, are now praising the initiative.

The feeder bus routes have connected Apparel Park Metro Station to surrounding areas, enabling patients and commuters travel to Maninagar and LG Hospital with ease.

Through Feeder Route No 8 (Circular) and Route No 9 (Anti-Circular), residents in areas with about 10-km radius of Apparel Park Metro Station are availing benefits of Metro services.

Many commuters shared how their daily travails have been dramatically reduced because of feeder buses.

Rakesh Saxena, a commuter from Ahmedabad, said, "AMTS launched new bus service from Apparel Park that travels via LG Hospital and Rambagh to Maninagar Station, Dakshini Avkar Hall, and Hatkeshwar, before returning to the Metro station via Swastik Char Rasta. It is a circular route. The most important aspect of this bus service is that you don't need a bus stop, the bus will stop wherever you signal it."

Another commuter, Badras Desai, said, "It provides excellent connectivity to Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) or Metro networks. The bus stops wherever you signal it to."

Notably, the fare for this Metro feeder bus service is set at just Rs 5 for adults and Rs 3 for children.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Hiteshbhai Barot said, "Just as we were already operating Metro-linked feeder buses in other parts of Ahmedabad, a Metro feeder bus service has now been launched in Hatkeshwar as well. A passenger can simply signal with their hand to board the bus. These feeder buses have been introduced to enable people to quickly reach the nearby Metro station."

AMTS Committee Chairman Parag Naik said, "For just Rs 5, this bus will take you via all the designated stops and bring you back to the Apparel Park Metro Station. This service provides connectivity for those wishing to use the Metro but lacking direct access to it; consequently, people will be encouraged to leave their personal vehicles behind and use this bus."

Notably, a total of 32 feeder bus trips are currently operational across both the routes, comprising 16 circular and 16 anti-circular trips.

The AMTS operates Metro feeder buses at intervals of 40 to 45 minutes, this not only strengthens connectivity between the Metro and the city bus service but also saves citizens both time and money through this integrated transport system.

--IANS

mr/khz

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