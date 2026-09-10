September 10, 2026 11:58 PM हिंदी

Women’s Asia Cup: Getting to almost 150 meant a lot to us, says Richa Ghosh

Getting to almost 150 meant a lot to us, says Richa Ghosh during the first semifinal of the 2026 Women's Asia Cup in Dubai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS /BCCI Women

Dubai, Sep 10 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh expressed satisfaction over the team reaching almost 150 in the Women's Asia Cup semifinal against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Thursday.

Richa, who chipped in with a vital 16-ball 21 featuring two sixes, noted that the team had been actively working towards setting such totals in recent matches, as India ended up making 149/6 on a slow pitch. A win for India, seven-time champions, over 2018 edition winners Bangladesh will help them seal their spot in the title clash on Sunday.

"It meant a lot because we had to continue. We had been trying to do this for a few matches before as well, but today we managed to do it, and that feels really good. I think everyone supports us, whoever bats first and whoever goes in to bat. They help me a lot in reading the pitch," Richa said to broadcasters at the mid-innings break.

Propelled by opener Shafali Verma's fiery 64 off 40 balls, India recovered from early stumbles, including the early loss of vice-captain Smriti Mandhana for two, to put up a competitive total. Apart from Richa, Deepti Sharma's quickfire 13 off six balls pushed India within touching distance of the 150-mark, despite skipper Harmanpreet Kaur being off-colour.

Outlining the team's tactical approach in defence of the total, Richa stated, "We would keep it simple and stick to what we spoke about in the meeting and what we have done before as well. So, we will just keep it simple," she added.

Speaking on the conditions at the Dubai International Stadium, where Bangladesh spinners Rabeya Khan and Sultana Khatun thrived by maintaining tight lines during the middle overs, Richa noted that the pitch offered assistance to the spinners. "It's really important because you need to understand how the wicket is reacting. It was slow, and there was some turn, so it's really important."

--IANS

nr/bsk/

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