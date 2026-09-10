September 10, 2026 11:58 PM हिंदी

Prince Aga Khan meets HM Shah, discusses strengthening cooperation across various sectors

Prince Aga Khan meets HM Shah, discusses strengthening cooperation across various sectors

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam (spiritual leader) of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and Chair of the Aga Khan Development Network, on Thursday met Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed strengthening cooperation in various sectors.

“Pleased to meet His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V in New Delhi. India cherishes its bond with the Aga Khan Development Network, tied by a shared commitment to human development,” HM Shah stated on X.

“Our discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in social development, irrigation, cooperatives, natural farming—including millets—and solar energy. Reaffirmed our shared commitment to advancing these partnerships for sustainable development and the greater good of humanity,” he added.

Earlier in the day, he called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. During their discussions, President Murmu appreciated the work undertaken by the Aga Khan Development Network.

“His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President appreciated the work undertaken by the Aga Khan Development Network and said it demonstrates how non-profit organisations, working in partnership with the government, can improve people's quality of life,” the President’s Secretariat stated on X.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan held a meeting with Aga Khan, with discussions held on further strengthening cooperation between India and the Aga Khan Development Network in several sectors, including sports and education.

During the meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed the need to eradicate radicalisation and emphasised that dialogue remains the path to peace, stability and shared prosperity.

"H.H. Prince Rahim Aga Khan V met Hon’ble Vice-President of India Shri C P Radhakrishnan at Uprashtrapati Bhavan today. The two leaders discussed the Aga Khan Development Network’s contributions to water and sanitation, women-led Self-Help Groups, education and community development, and appreciated its impactful initiatives in East Africa and Afghanistan," the Vice President's Office posted on X.

"They also discussed further strengthening cooperation between India and the Aga Khan Development Network in sectors such as sports and education. Both leaders reaffirmed the need to eradicate radicalisation and underscored that dialogue remains the path to peace, stability and shared prosperity," it added.

–IANS

ksk/uk

LATEST NEWS

Shafali Verma's 64, Deepti's three-fer propel India beat Bangladesh in the first semifinal and reached the final of the 2026 Women's Asia Cup in Dubai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS/BCCI Women

Women’s Asia Cup: Shafali Verma's 64, Deepti's three-fer help India beat Bangladesh, reach final

Brazil Foreign Minister arrives in New Delhi ahead of BRICS Summit

Brazil Foreign Minister arrives in New Delhi ahead of BRICS Summit

Alpine Pipers, American Gambits, Ganges Grandmasters win one match each in close race to top in the Global Chess League in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photo credit: GCL

GCL Season 4: Alpine Pipers, American Gambits, Ganges Grandmasters win one match each in close race to top (Ld)

India, Malaysia kick off Exercise Samudra Laksamana at Lumut Naval Base

India, Malaysia kick off Exercise Samudra Laksamana at Lumut Naval Base

Prince Aga Khan meets HM Shah, discusses strengthening cooperation across various sectors

Prince Aga Khan meets HM Shah, discusses strengthening cooperation across various sectors

BRICS should make positive policy on Fourth Industrial Revolution: Manish Tewari

BRICS should make positive policy on Fourth Industrial Revolution: Manish Tewari

NICDC holds B2B meetings with Russian, BRICS delegates

NICDC holds B2B meetings with Russian, BRICS delegates

US proposes end to H-1B job-loss grace (File Image)

US proposes end to H-1B job-loss grace

Bharat Mandapam gearing up for BRICS 2026 as New Delhi puts finishing touches in place

Bharat Mandapam gearing up for BRICS 2026 as New Delhi puts finishing touches in place

Getting to almost 150 meant a lot to us, says Richa Ghosh during the first semifinal of the 2026 Women's Asia Cup in Dubai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS /BCCI Women

Women’s Asia Cup: Getting to almost 150 meant a lot to us, says Richa Ghosh