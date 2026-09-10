Prince Aga Khan meets HM Shah, discusses strengthening cooperation across various sectors

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam (spiritual leader) of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and Chair of the Aga Khan Development Network, on Thursday met Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed strengthening cooperation in various sectors.

“Pleased to meet His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V in New Delhi. India cherishes its bond with the Aga Khan Development Network, tied by a shared commitment to human development,” HM Shah stated on X.

“Our discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in social development, irrigation, cooperatives, natural farming—including millets—and solar energy. Reaffirmed our shared commitment to advancing these partnerships for sustainable development and the greater good of humanity,” he added.

Earlier in the day, he called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. During their discussions, President Murmu appreciated the work undertaken by the Aga Khan Development Network.

“His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President appreciated the work undertaken by the Aga Khan Development Network and said it demonstrates how non-profit organisations, working in partnership with the government, can improve people's quality of life,” the President’s Secretariat stated on X.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan held a meeting with Aga Khan, with discussions held on further strengthening cooperation between India and the Aga Khan Development Network in several sectors, including sports and education.

During the meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed the need to eradicate radicalisation and emphasised that dialogue remains the path to peace, stability and shared prosperity.

"H.H. Prince Rahim Aga Khan V met Hon’ble Vice-President of India Shri C P Radhakrishnan at Uprashtrapati Bhavan today. The two leaders discussed the Aga Khan Development Network’s contributions to water and sanitation, women-led Self-Help Groups, education and community development, and appreciated its impactful initiatives in East Africa and Afghanistan," the Vice President's Office posted on X.

"They also discussed further strengthening cooperation between India and the Aga Khan Development Network in sectors such as sports and education. Both leaders reaffirmed the need to eradicate radicalisation and underscored that dialogue remains the path to peace, stability and shared prosperity," it added.

–IANS

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