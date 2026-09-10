September 10, 2026 11:57 PM हिंदी

NICDC holds B2B meetings with Russian, BRICS delegates

NICDC holds B2B meetings with Russian, BRICS delegates

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Russian Minister of Industry and Trade, Anton Alikhanov, visited the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (NICDC) pavilion at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Thursday.

The Ministers interacted with the NICDC team and were briefed on key initiatives aimed at strengthening India's industrial and manufacturing ecosystem.

The interaction highlighted the scope for India-Russia cooperation in manufacturing, industrial technology, localisation and investment, according to an official statement.

The NICDC pavilion witnessed strong participation from domestic and international delegates, including industry representatives, investors, technology companies and business delegations.

Visitors showed keen interest in industrial locations, infrastructure readiness, connectivity, land availability and opportunities to establish manufacturing operations in India.

NICDC also held a series of B2B meetings with Russian counterparts, BRICS delegates, prospective investors and industry representatives.

Discussions covered potential manufacturing partnerships, localisation, technology collaboration, supply-chain integration and opportunities in India's emerging Industrial Smart Cities.

The engagements included sectors such as advanced engineering, machinery and equipment, transport systems, automobiles, metals, energy, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and advanced manufacturing technologies.

NICDC highlighted the potential of its Industrial Smart Cities to support companies seeking to establish or expand manufacturing operations in India through serviced industrial land, quality infrastructure, multimodal connectivity and investor facilitation.

Discussions also explored closer collaboration between Indian and Russian enterprises, including partnerships among manufacturers, technology providers and supply-chain participants.

The response at the NICDC pavilion on the second day of the exhibition reflected continued international interest in India's industrial development programme and opportunities for global manufacturing investment.

The first edition of INNOPROM being held in India has provided a platform for direct interaction among government representatives, industry and investors from India and Russia, while facilitating discussions on industrial and technology cooperation.

NICDC will continue its investor interactions and B2B engagements on the concluding day of INNOPROM India 2026 on Friday with a focus on taking forward discussions initiated during the exhibition, the statement added.

--IANS

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