September 10, 2026 11:57 PM हिंदी

India, Malaysia kick off Exercise Samudra Laksamana at Lumut Naval Base

India, Malaysia kick off Exercise Samudra Laksamana at Lumut Naval Base

Kuala Lumpur, Sep 10 (IANS) The Samudra Laksamana bilateral exercise between the Indian Navy and the Royal Malaysian Navy started with an impressive opening ceremony at Lumut Naval Base, the High Commission of India in Malaysia said on Thursday.

“INS Mysore in Malaysia. An impressive Opening Ceremony at Lumut Naval Base marked the start of the bilateral Exercise Samudra Laksamana between the Indian Navy and the Royal Malaysian Navy. First Admiral Ahmad Sapuan Fathi bin Haji Muhammad, Deputy Commander of the Western Fleet, RMN, presided over the ceremony and welcomed INS Mysore to Malaysia,” the High Commission stated on X.

“Over 600 personnel from both navies are participating in this crucial exercise, reaffirming their commitment to maritime cooperation. During the familiarisation visit to INS Mysore, the Deputy Fleet Commander and other senior RMN officials were briefed on the Ship’s capabilities and key features,” it added.

INS Mysore arrived at Lumut Naval Base on Wednesday.

“Indian Navy Ship INS Mysore arrived at Lumut Naval Base, Malaysia, on 09 September 2026 and received a warm welcome from the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) delegation,” the High Commission of India in Malaysia stated on X.

“In the coming days, INS Mysore, along with RMN Ships KD Lekir and KD Gagah Samudera, will participate in the bilateral Exercise Samudra Laksamana. In addition, the visit will witness professional interactions, focused briefings and cross-ship visits, thus strengthening maritime cooperation and enhancing interoperability between the two navies,” it added.

The High Commission further said that this visit by INS Mysore to Malaysia aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation.

Last month, the Indian Air Force (IAF) stated that exercise 'Udara Shakti 2026' strengthened interoperability and mutual learning between the IAF and Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

“Exercise Udara Shakti 2026 culminated with IAF Rafale and RMAF Su-30MKM and F/A-18 crews exchanging operational insights and sharing experiences. The exercise strengthened interoperability, mutual learning and professional camaraderie, further deepening the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two Air Forces,” the IAF stated on X.

The exercise was conducted at Subang Airbase in Malaysia.

“Air Warriors from both nations are engaged in joint field training and Subject Matter Expert exchanges, focused on operational learning, exchange of best practices and enhancing interoperability. Train together. Learn together. Operate together,” the IAF stated on X earlier.

–IANS

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