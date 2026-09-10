BRICS should make positive policy on Fourth Industrial Revolution: Manish Tewari

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital on September 12 and 13, Congress leader Manish Tewari urged the nations involved in the international grouping to work on a "positive policy" regarding the frontier technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, that would "dominate the remaining 74 years of the 21st century".

Speaking to IANS, Tewari said: "The BRICS summit is happening at a point in time when the foremost issue facing humanity is with regard to the frontier technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Whoever dominates the race in these frontier technologies will ultimately dominate the remaining 74 years of the 21st century."

He added that most of the progress taking place in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, robotics, the Internet of Things, and genomics, etc., is happening in the Global North.

"Therefore, the divide between the Global North and Global South is getting accentuated and enhanced," the Congress MP opined.

Tewari said: "The fundamental thing is that the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which are going to have a very positive and negative impact on humanity, should be kept in mind, and BRICS and the developed countries, which are called the Global South, need to make a positive policy on this."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Gourav Vallabh said: "Eleven countries are part of it, and these 11 countries account for around 40 per cent of the world's population. About 28–30 per cent of global international trade takes place through these countries. So, when the heads of these 11 countries sit together at the same table, it becomes possible to find solutions to even the most difficult problems.''

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is gearing up for the high-profile event.

PM Modi shared a video on social media platform X, showing Bharat Mandapam -- the venue of the BRICS Summit -- all decked up to welcome world leaders.

The video ended with a text that read, "India is gearing up for BRICS 2026."

While sharing the video on X, PM Modi wrote, "All set for BRICS 2026!"

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and several other leaders will visit the Indian capital to attend the summit.

--IANS

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