Bharat Mandapam gearing up for BRICS 2026 as New Delhi puts finishing touches in place

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) As the 18th BRICS Summit is nearing, the venue, Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, is gearing up to host the high-profile event, bringing representatives and leaders from across the world to one table from September 12 to 13.

“This is Delhi. This is the moment. With its heritage glowing and Bharat Mandapam gearing up, the capital puts the finishing touches in place for the 18th BRICS Summit,” the Official X handle of the 18th BRICS Summit stated on Thursday.

“Delhi is gearing up for the 18th BRICS Summit. Soon, the world will meet at one table,” it said in an earlier post on X.

As New Delhi gears up to host the two-day BRICS Summit over the weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India is gearing up for the high-profile event.

PM Modi shared a video on X, showing Bharat Mandapam - the venue of the BRICS Summit - all decked up to welcome world leaders. The video ended with a text that read, "India is gearing up for BRICS 2026".

As BRICS chair 2026, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, bringing together leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries as well as Outreach Invitees.

While sharing the video on X, PM Modi wrote, "All set for BRICS 2026!"

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and several other leaders will visit the Indian capital to attend the summit.

India’s BRICS chairship is guided by the theme: 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reflecting PM Modi's vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of "Humanity First." In addition to these areas, the leaders will exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

India is a founding member of BRICS and has previously held its chairship in 2012, 2016 and 2021. India assumed its fourth BRICS chairship on January 1. The year 2026 also marks a significant milestone as BRICS completes 20 years since its establishment.

–IANS

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