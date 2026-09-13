Women's Asia Cup final: Shafali Verma slams fastest fifty in continental showpiece

Dubai, Sep 13 (IANS) India star batter Shafali Verma on Sunday smashed the fastest half-century in the history of the Women's Asia Cup as she completed her fifty off just 24 balls in the 2026 final against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Shafali turned on her beast mode after India opted to bat first in the title clash. The young opening batter, along with Smriti Mandhana, provided another strong start to the Women in Blue in the final.

While Shafali took four balls to get off the mark, she took apart the Sri Lankan bowlers once she saw off the first few deliveries. She kept smashing the opposition and completed her fifty in just 24 balls with a four in the eighth over off Kavisha Dilhari.

This was her 21st T20I fifty and the fastest in Asia Cup history, surpassing her opening partner's 25-ball record.

Fastest fifties in Women's T20 Asia Cup:

24 - Shafali Verma (IND-W) vs SL-W, Dubai, 2026

25 - Smriti Mandhana (IND-W) vs SL-W, Sylhet, 2022

26 - Richa Ghosh (IND-W) vs UAE-W, Dambulla, 2024

26 - Shafali Verma (IND-W) vs NEP-W, Dambulla, 2024

26 - Shafali Verma (IND-W) vs THA-W, Dubai, 2026

This was also Shafali's third fifty in the ongoing tournament, which is now also the joint-most in a single edition of the Women's T20 Asia Cup, level with Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, who also smacked four fifties in the victorious 2024 tournament.

India won the toss earlier as captain Harmanpreet opted to bat first. G Kamalini came in for Pratika Rawal as the only change for the Women in Blue.

"We are going to bat first. It's a very important game for us; put up a score on the board. Every final is important; there is pressure, but we need to play good cricket. We have one change: Pratika is resting, and Kamalini is playing," India captain Kaur said at the toss.

--IANS

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