September 13, 2026 10:23 PM हिंदी

1st T20I: 'Vande Mataram' played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium before India and Afghanistan national anthems

1st T20I: 'Vande Mataram' played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium before India and Afghanistan national anthems

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) In a historic first, India's national song Vande Mataram was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of the national anthems of both India and Afghanistan before the first T20I began on Sunday.

As players from both sides lined up on the field prior to the match, the venue echoed with Vande Mataram before the Indian national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, was played. The national anthem of Afghanistan was also performed as part of the pre-match protocol.

The move comes a month after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued comprehensive guidelines regarding the observance and rendition of Vande Mataram, which translates to ‘Mother, I Bow to Thee’.

According to the initial MHA directive issued on January 28, the ministry notified the first formal set of protocols for singing the national song, directing that six stanzas of it be sung at official functions.

"The main rule also states that the National Anthem must be played after the National Song, which has a set duration of 190 seconds," the directive specified, adding that ‘people must be attentive when the song is played at official events.’

The guidelines issued by the MHA listed a set of events and situations in which the national song had to be sung before the national anthem, but they originally did not explicitly include sporting events.

Vande Mataram was sung in full for the first time on August 15, 2026, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, with a run time of three minutes and 20 seconds.

Written and published in Bengali by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875 and later published in 1882 as part of his famous novel Anandamath, Vande Mataram holds an iconic place in India's freedom struggle.

But the ongoing game on Sunday, where India have taken the early edge by dismissing half of Afghanistan’s batting order in the first ten overs, marked the first time the newly framed protocol was integrated into an international cricket game in India, though it left some fans surprised.

“You can see the Home Ministry guidelines, in which every event happening in the country has to have Vande Mataram sung before the national anthem. Everyone involved in the conduct of the game was aware of this,” a DDCA official told IANS.

--IANS

nr/vi

LATEST NEWS

India, Paraguay reaffirm willingness to further deepen ties, commemorating 65 years of diplomacy (File Iamge)

India, Paraguay reaffirm willingness to further deepen ties, commemorating 65 years of diplomacy

Women's Asia Cup Final: Deepti credits Shafali, Mandhana for strong total

Women's Asia Cup Final: Deepti credits Shafali, Mandhana for strong total

Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘Viksit Bharat’ themed Lord Ganesha idol in Hyderabad draws devotees 

Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘Viksit Bharat’ themed Lord Ganesha idol in Hyderabad draws devotees 

Chhattisgarh CM orders probe into alleged misconduct with girls at Bijapur Eklavya school

Chhattisgarh CM orders probe into alleged misconduct with girls at Bijapur Eklavya school

Women's Asia Cup Final: Shafali, Mandhana take India to 183/5 against Sri Lanka

Women's Asia Cup Final: Shafali, Mandhana take India to 183/5 against Sri Lanka

Taylor, Cremer make surprise returns as Zimbabwe name squad for Australia ODIs

Taylor, Cremer make surprise returns as Zimbabwe name squad for Australia ODIs

1st T20I: Omarzai’s late counter-attacking fifty takes Afghanistan to 156/8 against India

1st T20I: Omarzai’s late counter-attacking fifty takes Afghanistan to 156/8 against India

BRICS emerging as key platform for Global South cooperation: Experts

BRICS emerging as key platform for Global South cooperation: Experts

Women's Asia Cup final: Shafali Verma slams fastest fifty in continental showpiece

Women's Asia Cup final: Shafali Verma slams fastest fifty in continental showpiece

PM Modi hails India’s Junior Asia Cup double, lauds ‘immense talent’ of young hockey stars

PM Modi hails India’s Junior Asia Cup double, lauds ‘immense talent’ of young hockey stars