Air India Mumbai-Dehradun flight diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) An Air India flight from Mumbai to Dehradun was diverted to Lucknow on Sunday, according to the airline.

As per Air India's flight status, the Mumbai-Dehradun flight -- AI431 -- diverted to Lucknow. While reports claim that the flight was unable to land in Dehradun as weather conditions and visibility were not favourable.

Following directions from Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft was diverted to Lucknow and landed safely at the airport at 4:45 pm. The flight was cleared to continue its journey after weather conditions in Dehradun improved, the reports said.

The aircraft departed from Lucknow for Dehradun at around 6 pm, as per Air India's website.

Earlier in the day, Air India's flight from Bhopal to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur due to a technical issue, according to the airline. The aircraft landed safely in Jaipur and is being checked in accordance with Air India's safety standards.

"Flight AI1886 operating from Bhopal to Delhi on 13 September was diverted to Jaipur due to a technical issue as per laid down procedures," the airline stated.

Apart from that, Air India’s pilot died due to cardiac arrest while he was on a layover rest at a hotel in the national capital, the airline said on Saturday.

"He was on a layover rest at a hotel in Delhi, where he was found unconscious last evening. He was rushed to the hospital immediately, where he was declared dead," the airline statement said.

The Mumbai-based pilot was found unconscious at the hotel on Friday evening and was immediately taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. He had earlier worked with Air India Express and moved to Air India a couple of months ago. He was scheduled to operate a flight early on Saturday morning.

Earlier in August, an Air India Express flight operating from Kochi to Abu Dhabi had made an air turnback in line with established safety protocols after the crew detected a problem with the aircraft.

--IANS

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