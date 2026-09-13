PM Modi hails India’s Junior Asia Cup double, lauds ‘immense talent’ of young hockey stars

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated India’s junior men’s and women’s hockey teams after they swept the Junior Asia Cup titles in Moqi, China, with the men successfully defending their crown and the women completing a hat-trick of triumphs in the tournament.

PM Modi hailed the performances of both teams, highlighting the determination and talent displayed by India’s young hockey players.

“A proud moment for Indian hockey! Congratulations to our Junior Women’s Hockey Team on retaining the Asia Cup with a superb unbeaten campaign. Their success reflects the talent and determination of the players. Best wishes to the entire team,” PM Modi wrote on X.

The Indian women’s team defeated hosts China 1-0 in the final, with Sanika Chandrakant Mane scoring the decisive goal in the 17th minute. The victory extended India’s dominance in the competition, following title-winning campaigns in 2023 and 2024.

The Prime Minister also praised the junior men’s side after their emphatic 4-1 victory over South Korea in the final.

“Congratulations to our Junior Men’s Hockey Team on winning the Asia Cup with an emphatic 4-1 win in the final. It is indeed a remarkable achievement. This feat reflects the immense talent of our young players. Best wishes to the entire team,” he wrote in another post.

India’s men produced a commanding display in the title clash, with Ajeet Yadav, Anmol Ekka, Prabhdeep Singh and Ashu Maurya finding the net against South Korea.

The triumph was particularly significant for the men’s team as India became the first side in the history of the Junior Asia Cup to win the title four times in a row.

The double triumph in China also secured India’s qualification for the Junior Hockey World Cup, with both the men’s and women’s teams earning their places at the global tournament by winning their respective continental titles.

--IANS

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