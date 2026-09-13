Taylor, Cremer make surprise returns as Zimbabwe name squad for Australia ODIs

Harare, Sep 13 (IANS) Zimbabwe will use Australia’s first ODI visit to Harare in more than a decade as an important marker in their preparations for the 2027 World Cup, with Sikandar Raza taking charge of a 15-member squad that also brings two familiar names back into the fold.

Raza has been handed the captaincy for the three-match series in the absence of regular skipper Richard Ngarava, who continues to recover from a lower-back injury. The two sides will meet at Harare Sports Club on September 15, 18 and 20, with the series offering Zimbabwe a chance to measure their developing side against one of the leading teams in world cricket.

The most notable feature of the squad, however, is the return of Brendan Taylor and Graeme Cremer.

Taylor, 40, is back in the ODI setup after featuring in two matches against Sri Lanka in 2025 following a four-year international hiatus. Zimbabwe’s second-highest ODI run-scorer, the wicketkeeper-batter is just 81 runs away from overtaking Andy Flower as the country’s leading run-getter in the format.

Cremer’s inclusion is equally significant. The former Zimbabwe captain is set to make his first ODI appearance since 2018, returning to the format after featuring in the country’s T20I setup, including at the T20 World Cup earlier this year. His only previous ODI against Australia came during the 2011 World Cup.

The hosts will nevertheless have to cope without several established players. Besides Ngarava, Tendai Chatara is unavailable with an Achilles tendon injury, while Tanaka Chivanga is also sidelined with the same injury. Wicketkeeper-batter Clive Madande, who played in Zimbabwe’s most recent ODI series against Bangladesh in July, has not been included.

Tadiwanashe Marumani provides an alternative wicketkeeping option, while Brian Bennett, Ben Curran and Innocent Kaia are among the principal batting choices alongside Taylor, Raza and Craig Ervine.

The bowling attack will be spearheaded by Blessing Muzarabani, with Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri and Ernest Masuku providing pace support. Cremer and Wellington Masakadza add specialist spin, while Ryan Burl and Wessly Madhevere strengthen the all-round options.

The series will also carry historical significance for Zimbabwe. Australia last played an ODI in the country in 2014, when the teams met in a triangular series that also featured

Zimbabwe squad for the Australia ODIs: Sikandar Raza (Captain), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brendan Taylor, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Ernest Masuku, Graeme Cremer, Innocent Kaia, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere

--IANS

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