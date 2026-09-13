Women's Asia Cup Final: Deepti credits Shafali, Mandhana for strong total

Dubai, Sep 13 (IANS) India all-rounder Deepti Sharma heaped praise on the record 129-run stand between openers Shafali Verma and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana for providing the platform for the Women in Blue to post a strong total of 183/5 in the Asia Cup 2026 final against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Deepti highlighted that the Indian team had hoped to get to 180-190, as the pitch in Dubai was better to bat on in the final. "We were looking for 180 or 190, because it's a good wicket to bat on. Today it's a slightly better pitch, and credit goes to both the openers, how they played in the first six overs, and how they accelerated in the first 10 overs. It's good to see," Deepti told broadcasters after the first innings.

Deepti highlighted that the first few overs in the second innings will be crucial and India will want a few wickets in the powerplay to stake their claim to defend the target. "It's quite important. We are looking for a few wickets in the early stage. That's going to (give) the momentum," she said, referring to how crucial the powerplay would be for India.

Deepti further opined that the ball is unlikely to stick into the surface, with this being a better surface for the willow-holders. "As I said, today is a different wicket to bat on, but we have a good bowling side. I'm looking forward to it. (How does the support from the massive crowd feel?) It's great whenever the fans come and support. It brings the energy," the all-rounder concluded.

Shafali (68 from 39 balls) smashed the fastest fifty in the history of the Asia Cup as she got to her milestone in just 24 balls to give the Women in Blue a strong platform along with Mandhana, who made a composed 59 from 39 deliveries.

The two put up a 129-run stand for the opening wicket as India bossed the first half of the innings after opting to bat first. However, Sri Lanka made a comeback in the later part of the innings with Chamari Athapaththu, Mithali Ayodhya and Chamudi Praboda getting wickets, while the Women in Blue lost Mandhana and Deepti to run-outs.

The 129-run stand is now the highest in a final of a Women's T20 tournament, going past the previous highest of 120, put up by Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor in the 2016 Women's T20 World Cup 2016 win against Australia.

It is also the highest in the Women's T20 Asia Cup for any wicket, surpassing the 128-run stand by Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, which came against the UAE in 2022.

India went down from 129/0 to 167/5 as Kamalini gave the final bit of fireworks. She made 15 from five balls and hit a four and a six on the final two balls of the innings as India took 16 off the final over to finish with a strong total in the final.

--IANS

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