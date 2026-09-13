Britney Spears wants to be the best mom in the world to her sons

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Pop icon Britney Spears has shared that she wants nothing but the best for her kids. The singer expressed her hopes to be "the best mommy" to her sons.

The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker was previously estranged from Preston, who turns 21 on Monday, and 20-year-old Jayden.

However, the mother and sons have grown closer in recent years. The singer recently took to her Instagram, and shared a heartfelt message to mark her younger child's birthday. She posted an older photo of Jayden.

Britney, shares her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, wrote "Happy birthday to my handsome young boy oh dear lord we have this beautiful thing called life in front of us, it's such a beautiful delicate thing. I hope I can be the best mommy in the world every day of ur life (sic)”.

In July, Jayden spoke out to slam "ridiculous" conspiracy theories that the 44-year-old singer has been replaced by a clone. Recording a livestream, Jayden said, “I hop on TikTok and I see this one video that has 1.2 million likes, and the caption is like, ‘The biggest theory ever, is Britney Spears still alive?’ Like, bro, you can go to her page and see her right now”.

The model went on to brand the idea "ridiculous" and said that the clone theory exemplifies how "exaggerated and fake" rumours spread easily.

He said, “People know how gullible people are, and they use that to their advantage. If it has a lot of likes, they (believe) it. They don’t even research it. They’re just, ‘Wow, yeah, it’s crazy. I believe it though’”.

While Britney has had periods of estrangement from her sons over the years, they have been rebuilding their relationship in recent times.

--IANS

aa/