Chhattisgarh CM orders probe into alleged misconduct with girls at Bijapur Eklavya school

Raipur, Sep 13 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has taken serious note of complaints regarding alleged misconduct with a few girl students at the Eklavya residential school in Bijapur and directed the district collector and superintendent of police to investigate the matter thoroughly and take strict legal action against those found guilty.

The Chief Minister made it clear that there would be no compromise on the safety and dignity of children. He said that complaints related to misconduct, harassment or an unsafe environment must be acted upon immediately and with sensitivity. Officials who suppress, conceal or delay action on such complaints will be held accountable, he warned.

Sai has instructed all collectors and superintendents of police across the state to conduct regular inspections of girls’ hostels, ashrams and residential schools. During these inspections, they must review security arrangements, the presence of responsible staff and the systems in place for addressing students’ grievances. The aim, he said, is to create an atmosphere where female students can freely and without fear share their concerns with the authorities.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the administration should not wait for complaints to surface. Instead, officials must proactively identify and prevent potential problems through continuous communication and monitoring.

He directed the education department and police to take immediate, coordinated action whenever complaints of misconduct, harassment, intimidation or threats against girls are received. Necessary counselling and support must also be provided to affected students without delay.

Reiterating the government’s priority, Sai said the safety, respect and dignity of children living in the state’s residential schools and hostels are of utmost importance. Any negligence at any level in safeguarding these students will invite strict consequences, and those responsible will not be spared.

The directions come amid growing concern over the protection of students in residential educational institutions, particularly in remote areas.

The Chief Minister’s firm stance is expected to prompt swift administrative and police action in Bijapur while reinforcing accountability mechanisms statewide.

--IANS

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