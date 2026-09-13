INS Sudarshini sets sail from Italy, carries spirit of maritime partnership and vision of MAHASAGAR

Rome, Sep 13 (IANS) The Indian Navy's sail training ship, INS Sudarshini, set sail from Livorno in Italy, after completion of a successful port call, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

"The Indian Navy’s sail training ship, INS Sudarshini, set sail from Livorno, Italy, on September 12 on completion of a successful port call. During her stay, the ship participated in a series of professional interactions and cross-training visits, strengthening bonds of friendship and maritime partnership between the two nations," the Ministry said.

Admiral Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto, Chief of the Italian Navy, visited INS Sudarshini and interacted with the ship's crew and trainees.

He was briefed on the ship's voyage and training activities.

The engagement reflected the expanding maritime cooperation and longstanding friendship between India and Italy.

Taking to social media platform X on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Rome said: "During her port call at Livorno, INS Sudarshini had the honour of hosting Admiral Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto, Chief of the Italian Navy. He was briefed about the ship's activities and interacted with the crew as well as cadets. The visit highlighted the enduring friendship and growing India-Italy maritime cooperation.

Indian Ambassador to Italy Vani Rao also visited INS Sudarshini at Livorno and interacted with officers, sailors and cadets on board. She welcomed Italian dignitaries who attended the onboard reception.

"Ambassador Rao highlighted the longstanding India–Italy maritime linkages, strategic convergences and efforts to strengthen maritime security cooperation. She wished the crew fair winds, following seas and success for the Lokayan26 voyage," the Indian Embassy said on X.

INS Sudarshini Commanding Officer (Commander Ravikanth Nandoori) called on Rear Admiral Alberto Tarabotto, Italian Naval Academy Commandant, and shared experiences from the ongoing expedition.

Interactions were also held with Luca Salvetti, Mayor of Livorno, and Edoardo Lombardi, Vice Prefect of Livorno.

“As part of the training exchanges, Indian sea trainees visited ITS Virginio Fasan and the Italian Naval Academy, while Italian naval personnel visited INS Sudarshini, fostering professional cooperation and mutual understanding," the Ministry of Defence noted.

A deck reception was hosted onboard, attended by senior Italian naval officers, local authorities, diplomatic representatives and distinguished guests.

"As INS Sudarshini continues her voyage as part of Lokayan 2026, she carries forward the spirit of maritime partnership and the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions)," the Ministry said.

--IANS

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