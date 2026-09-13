GCL: Ganges Grandmasters stun defending champs Alpine APL Pipers to win maiden crown

Bengaluru, Sep 13 (IANS) Ganges Grandmasters produced the biggest result of Global Chess League Season 4, upsetting defending champions Alpine APL Pipers 7-5 over two legs to lift their maiden title in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The Grandmasters entered the final having topped the league phase on game points and held their nerve when it mattered most, drawing the opening leg 3-3 before winning the second 4-2 to seal the championship.

The decisive moment came on the icon board, where Ian Nepomniachtchi capitalised on a positional mistake by world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. Carlsen appeared to be pressing for victory, but his 28th-move error allowed Nepomniachtchi to take control and close out the game.

Stavroula Tsolakidou then defeated Koneru Humpy to complete the Grandmasters’ victory. Tsolakidou was subsequently named Player of the Match, while Nepomniachtchi also received the award for his performance in the final.

“I have to admit that I got insanely unlucky as I prepared for this game with black and I had not thought of the line and I was in trouble. But then I had just one idea left and I was hoping that he blunders and he did and I got lucky,” said Nepomniachtchi.

“It’s also a special feeling to win the title given the support we got here and the team spirit we built,” he added.

The opening leg had ended level after Levon Aronian put Ganges Grandmasters ahead by defeating Anish Giri, who ran out of time after 49 moves. Volodar Murzin responded for the Pipers, beating Luke Leon Mendonca to restore parity.

The Grandmasters’ victory capped a tightly contested fourth season, in which all six teams remained in contention for the top four until the eighth round. The finalists were decided only after the final league match on Saturday.

American Gambits finished third after defeating Mumba Masters 7.5-4.5 in the two-leg playoff. The Gambits recovered from their semifinal disappointment by winning both playoff matches.

Nihal Sarin, who had suffered a costly defeat against the Mumba Masters the previous day, bounced back to beat M Pranesh in both encounters, while Marc’andria Maurizzi also completed a double.

The Gambits won the opening playoff match 3.5-2.5 and followed it with another convincing victory. D Harika was the only Mumba player to register a full point in the first match.

“I would have traded one of today’s win with a win yesterday. But it happens under pressure. But today, I was happy that I could recover well after yesterday’s loss to win both the matches,” said Nihal, who was named Player of the Match.

Tsolakidou was named Player of the Tournament after scoring 21.5 points from 12 games, including six wins and three draws. Mumba Masters’ Harika was the only player to remain unbeaten, collecting 18.5 points from four wins and eight draws.

The fourth season also drew strong support from fans, with packed venues throughout the nine-day competition. The league said its YouTube subscriber base increased fivefold, while its social media following more than doubled during the tournament.

GCL Commissioner Gourav Rakshit said the response underlined the league’s growing connection with its audience.

“Seeing the incredible fan engagement and the support for GCL has been truly heart-warming. It reinforces the very reason we started the league — to bring fans closer to the game, create a strong community around it, and build something that belongs to the fans as much as it does to the players. The passion and energy they have shown has been immensely encouraging, and we’re grateful to everyone who has embraced GCL with such enthusiasm,” he said.

--IANS

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