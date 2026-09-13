India, Paraguay reaffirm willingness to further deepen ties, commemorating 65 years of diplomacy

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) As India and Paraguay commemorate the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, both governments highlighted the progress achieved and reaffirmed their willingness to further deepen cooperation.

"The Republic of India and the Republic of Paraguay commemorate the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, celebrating more than six decades of friendship, mutual respect and understanding. Over the years, ties between both nations have been strengthened through constant dialogue and a shared commitment to bringing their peoples closer together," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Both governments highlight the progress achieved and reaffirm their willingness to further deepen cooperation in strategic areas of mutual interest, as well as to promote new initiatives aimed at increasing economic and trade exchanges, thereby advancing this relationship into a new stage of enhanced cooperation, prosperity and mutual benefit," it added.

India and Paraguay established diplomatic relations in September 1961 and have since enjoyed warm and friendly ties.

The bilateral relationship has steadily expanded with growing cooperation in sectors such as trade, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals, and information technology.

Paraguay is an emerging trade partner for India in the Latin American region.

In June last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Paraguay President Santiago Pena Palacios held wide-ranging bilateral talks at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, aiming to infuse new momentum into the diplomatic and economic partnership between India and the South American nation.

President Pena Palacios paid a three-day State visit to India.

According to the MEA, the two leaders held a comprehensive discussion on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including trade and investment, health and pharmaceuticals, defence and security, infrastructure, mining, among others.

"Your visit is truly historic, marking the second time a President of Paraguay has visited India. I am pleased that you are accompanied by senior Ministers and a strong delegation. You are visiting not just Delhi but also Mumbai, which shows your commitment to building stronger ties between the two countries. I believe that by working together, we can create a path to shared growth and prosperity," PM Modi said in his opening statement during the delegation-level talks.

PM Modi mentioned that India and Paraguay are integral parts of the Global South, having similar hopes, aspirations and challenges.

--IANS

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