Bhopal, Nov 22 (IANS) Deepika slammed a hat-trick, and Navneet Kaur scored a brace as defending champions India confirmed their place in the semifinals of the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy with an emphatic 7-0 victory over Thailand at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda in Bhopal on Sunday.

Deepika struck in the 10th, 11th and 56th minutes for her triple, Navneet Kaur converted two penalty strokes in the 4th and 56th minutes, while Mumtaz Khan (28’) and Sunelita Toppo (32’) scored a goal each to help India register their third successive win, maintaining their unbeaten record in the tournament.

As chief coach Sjoerd Marijne cut an increasingly assured figure on the sidelines and beamed with pride, India began with considerable attacking intent, moved the ball down the flanks with fluidity and immediately put the Thai defence under pressure.

A succession of circle entries and crisp short-passing combinations brought the hosts an early opportunity in the form of a penalty stroke in the fourth minute, which Navneet converted with ease.

Thailand goalkeeper Siraya Yimkrajang offered resistance as the hosts continued to probe. India eventually doubled their advantage in the tenth minute when Deepika converted a penalty-corner opportunity. She struck again in the next minute, converting another set-piece chance to extend India's lead to 3-0.

Navneet subsequently had a reverse-stick effort ruled out for backstick, but India had already established a firm hold on proceedings by the end of the opening quarter.

Thailand offered a more disciplined defensive performance in the second quarter. The hosts, meanwhile, kept their approach simple as they relied on controlled possession rather than forcing openings.

Courtesy of a well-constructed move that involved Rutuja Dadaso Pisal and Navneet, Mumtaz displayed excellent close control in the striking circle and added India's fourth goal in the 28th minute. The hosts went into the half-time break with a commanding 4–0 advantage.

India maintained their midfield rotations and attacking pressure in the third quarter. Thailand managed to string together a few moves, but India's defensive structure remained composed. Toppo subsequently converted from a penalty-corner opportunity in the 32nd minute to take India's advantage to 5-0.

The final quarter brought further evidence of India's attacking depth. Deepika completed her hat-trick in the 56th minute, converting from a penalty-corner to make it 6-0. Navneet then converted her second penalty stroke of the evening, taking India’s lead to seven goals.

The result took India to nine points from three wins in three matches. The home team’s superior goal difference of +11 placed them above Japan, who also have nine points, with a goal difference of +6.

India and Japan have thus secured their semi-final berths with two round-robin fixtures still to play. China and Malaysia each have four points, but the Chinese team has a better goal difference of +5.

Earlier on Sunday, Japan secured a 3–1 victory over China with Rina Yamamoto (19'), Nanami Kaneko (35') and Niko Maruyama (60’) finding the net for Japan, while Cai Wenqian (45') scored China's consolation goal.

In the day’s second encounter, Malaysia registered a 3–1 win over South Korea, with Nurmaizatul Syafi (33'), Nuramirah Zulkifli (38') and Siti Mohd (60’) scoring for Malaysia, while Seunghwa Mun (36') netted South Korea’s only goal.

India will next take on China on November 24. Monday will be a rest day in the tournament.

--IANS

bsk/