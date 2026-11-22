Srinagar, Nov 22 (IANS) Yet to secure a win this season, Real Kashmir FC will face the in-form Dempo SC in Match 21 of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026–27, which will be played at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar on Monday.

Real Kashmir are looking for their first win of the season, while Dempo arrive having won three of their four matches. There is a personal edge to the meeting as well. Marcus Joseph, whose nine goals for Dempo won him last season's Golden Boot, now leads the line for the hosts. The Trinidad and Tobago striker was one of 13 summer signings in Srinagar, and head coach Ishfaq Ahmed has made him captain.

Ishfaq has his own history with the visitors. The Srinagar-born former midfielder played for Dempo between 2003 and 2007, winning major honours in Goa before moving on to Mohun Bagan.

On the field, Real Kashmir's season opened with a 3-1 defeat to Nagaland United SC in Srinagar on October 30, when JH Remlala scored inside three minutes following a long throw. The Snow Leopards have drawn both matches since.

They had the larger share of the ball against Sreenidi Deccan FC at the TRC Stadium on November 7 and went ahead in the 19th minute. Lalawmpuia Sailo crossed, Kamaljit Singh saved Joseph's header, and Thabiso Nelson Brown scored from the rebound. David Castañeda Muñoz equalised seven minutes after half-time.

A week later, Real Kashmir twice led FC Bengaluru United at the Bangalore Football Stadium. Under-22 forward Khullakpam Zahir Khan headed in a cross in the 11th minute, and defender Shanid Valan, named Man of the Match, restored the lead in the 29th with a left-footed back-heel volley. Abdul Hannan headed in a 90th-minute free kick to make it 2-2.

Three of Real Kashmir's four goals have come from crosses, and all three arrived inside the first half-hour. Ishfaq's side move the ball wide early and get bodies into the box, with Joseph, Brown and Zahir all attacking the delivery.

Ishfaq wants those attacks to bring more goals, saying, "We need to be more clinical now and in the matches ahead, and make the most of the chances we create."

"So far, preparations have been very good. I think the team is well prepared, and we have also had enough time for rest and preparation," he added.

His players are firmly behind him, and Cameroonian defender Alain Eyenga explains why, stating, "The coach is more than just a coach to us because he is like an elder brother and a father. He is always positive and constantly tries to communicate with us. He never blames us because we are here to learn. We hope to give back to him everything he has given us."

Dempo's strong start has come under head coach Samir Naik, the former India full-back who has spent more than two decades at the club as player and coach.

The Golden Eagles opened at the PJN Stadium on November 1, when centre-back Uzziel Yaw Asomaning Budu headed in a corner in the eighth minute of stoppage time to beat FC Bengaluru United 1-0.

In Rourkela four days later, captain Richmond Kwasi Owusu and Laximanrao Rane scored in the 28th and 58th minutes for a 2-1 win over Samaleswari SC, both after running on to long balls.

Rane gave Dempo a third-minute lead against Chanmari FC on November 15, curling into the top corner at the end of a quick break, before Chanmari won 2-1 with a goal in stoppage time.

On Thursday, Dempo beat Shillong Lajong FC 2-1 back at the PJN Stadium. Cledson Carvalho DaSilva opened the scoring in the 16th minute, Damaitphang Lyngdoh equalised, and Rane struck again in first-half stoppage time to earn the Player of the Match award.

Dempo's six goals have come from four different players, and Naik is pleased to see them spread through the team, saying, "Of course, I am happy with that. It is not just the strikers who are scoring goals. I feel everyone is contributing in every aspect of the game."

Rane has now scored in each of Dempo's last three matches. Against Lajong, he also won the ball high up the pitch for Cledson's opener, and his own goal came from pressing too.

Naik has watched him grow at the club, stating, "I feel he has been doing well, not just this season but ever since he joined us. I trust him, he trusts the process, and everyone at Dempo trusts each other."

Rane is quick to share the credit for Thursday's winner, saying, "The goal against Shillong Lajong was very important for me and the team. I am happy to have scored against them, and all the credit goes to my teammates."

"The mood in the dressing room is good. Everyone comes in with the right mindset," he added.

Dempo are happy to keep the ball, but they are at their sharpest when they win it back quickly or go long early for Rane, Owusu and Cledson to chase. After half-time on Thursday, they sat deeper and looked to break, and goalkeeper Subhajit Bhattacharjee made a 90th-minute save to protect the lead.

Ishfaq has a healthy respect for the visitors. "Dempo are a good team and have been performing well. They have done quite well in their last three or four matches. It is not going to be easy, but this is our home. If we play to our potential, I am sure we can get a positive result from this game," the Real Kashmir coach said.

The two sides met once last season, at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on March 1, 2026, and shared a 2-2 draw. Mohammad Inam's curling shot put Real Kashmir ahead in first-half stoppage time, and Joseph, then in Dempo colours, levelled from the penalty spot before the break. Aubin Kouakou headed in Sebastián Gutiérrez's corner in the 61st minute, and Shedrack Charles equalised on the counter a minute later.

Inam, Kouakou and Charles have all moved on, and Joseph has swapped sides. Owusu and Pruthvesh Pednekar played alongside him that afternoon, and Rane came off the bench. On Monday, they will be the ones trying to keep him quiet.

Joseph's main contest is likely to be with Budu and Athul Unnikrishnan in the Dempo defence. Both carry a threat at attacking set pieces too, as Budu's late winner in the opener showed.

Out wide, Sailo's delivery meets a Dempo side that also likes to get forward on the flanks, with Saiesh Bagkar running into the left channel. When Dempo win the ball in midfield, Rane and Cledson will look to run at Eyenga, Valan and the rest of the Real Kashmir back line. Behind them, goalkeeper Susnata Malik made a point-blank save from Castañeda in the Sreenidi draw.

Eyenga sees the match as a chance for his side to show what they can do. "Looking at their first four games, they have been doing well. So, it is a good challenge for us tomorrow. We can show our full potential, and I hope we can get the three points," the defender said.

Both sides start quickly. Dempo have scored inside the first half-hour in each of their last three matches, and Real Kashmir have done the same in each of their last two.

Conditions in Srinagar will be new for Dempo. The city recorded its first sub-zero night of the season on November 17, and forecasters expect freezing nights to continue until the end of the month.

Naik knows what the trip asks of his players. "It is not just the weather, as we are also playing at a high altitude here. Sometimes, you may find yourself gasping for breath. But as professionals, these are the challenges you face at this level. I feel we have prepared well and are ready," he said.

He has no plans to change the way Dempo play, and the whole squad is available. "We will play our game just as we have been doing. There are no injury concerns. Everyone is fit and ready," he added.

The Dempo coach also expects his side to go for the win in Srinagar, stating, "We will approach the game with a winning mentality. We will keep that in mind because football is no different whether you play in cold weather, hot weather, rain, or any other circumstances. The ultimate objective is to win the game."

Ishfaq, meanwhile, has a simple request for the home crowd. "Please come and support us. This is your team. I always say that this is the people's team, and we are here because of you. Please come in large numbers, bring your families and enjoy good football," he said.

Real Kashmir will look to reward that support with a home win, while Dempo aim to carry their form from Margao to Srinagar.

--IANS

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