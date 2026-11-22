New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has confirmed that the club has offered him a new contract but said he has put discussions on hold, insisting that the team’s return to winning ways must take priority over his future.

The Portuguese midfielder made it clear that he has no intention of making contract negotiations a distraction at a time when Manchester United are struggling to meet expectations. He also dismissed reports suggesting that he was seeking a higher salary or a longer deal.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Liverpool, Fernandes said he had turned down opportunities to leave Manchester United in the past because of his commitment to the club.

“No, there are no negotiations ongoing, but I’ve seen people saying that he’s asked for more money, he’s asked for more years. If I wanted more money, I wouldn’t be here. I had somewhere to go to get much more money than being at Manchester United,” he said.

The 32-year-old added that he had several opportunities to move elsewhere over the last few years but consistently chose to remain at Old Trafford.

“Two summers ago, three summers ago, last summer, I always had the chance to leave, and I always chose to be here. The thing is, I’ve always shown how much I care about the club and how much I want to win at this club. And I always said, in the moment the club thinks it’s time for me to move on, I will move on,” Fernandes said.

He further insisted that he would not remain at the club simply to see out his contract if United decided to part ways with him.

“I’m not going to be the player that I’ve seen many in this time at Manchester United. They’re going to stay here just by staying, just finish my contract, and then we will see. In the moment the club says, ‘Bruno, it’s time to part ways’, I’m going to be the first one walking out the door,” he added.

Fernandes, whose current contract runs until the end of the season, with United holding an option to extend it by another year, confirmed that the club had made an offer but said both sides had stopped discussions for now.

“Yeah, the club offered me a new contract, so I think that, from their side, shows that they want me to stay. And as you said, no negotiations are going on,” he said.

Explaining his decision to put the matter aside, Fernandes said the team’s performances and results were more important than his personal future.

“We spoke about the contract at the end of last season; we came in the beginning of this season speaking about the contract, but about the context of the team and the club, I just put that to one side because I don’t think it’s the right moment, neither for the club nor for me, to be talking about negotiations because the most important thing now is that the club gets back to winning games,” he said.

The United captain also reiterated his ambition to win the Premier League and Champions League with the club, refusing to lower his expectations despite their recent struggles. “My aim will always be to win the Premier League and the Champions League within the club I am,” he said.

Manchester United head into Liverpool contest on an eight-match winless run in the Premier League, having recorded five draws and three defeats. It is the joint-longest ongoing winless streak in the competition this season. The club last endured a run of this length between November 1989 and February 1990, when they went 11 games without a victory.

--IANS

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