New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah in New Delhi on Sunday, holding discussions on various aspects of bilateral ties and further strengthening cooperation.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar said that India cherishes its special friendship with Nepal.

"Prime Minister Balendra Shah was called on by the External Affairs Minister of India, S. Jaishankar at Hotel Taj Mahal in New Delhi. On the occasion, various aspects of Nepal-India relations, including co-operation in the areas of connectivity, trade, transit commerce, energy, culture, education, sports especially cricket and football, and people-to-people ties, were discussed. They also exchanged views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation," Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on social media platform X.

EAM Jaishankar said that he looked forward to Balendra Shah's engagements with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Privileged to call on PM Balendra Shah of Nepal on his visit to New Delhi this evening. India cherishes the special friendship with Nepal. Look forward to his engagements with PM Narendra Modi tomorrow," the EAM said on X.

Earlier in the day, Balendra Shah arrived in New Delhi for a two-day State visit at the invitation of PM Modi. Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada welcomed him at the airport.

"Warm welcome to the Prime Minister of Nepal, Balendra Shah, as he arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit. He was received by Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. The visit provides an opportunity to strengthen the enduring and multifaceted partnership between India and Nepal," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on X.

This is Balendra Shah's first visit to India and the first bilateral visit since assuming office as Nepal's Prime Minister in March this year.

He visited New York in September to participate in the United Nations General Assembly after assuming office.

During his visit, Balendra Shah is scheduled to hold talks with PM Modi on Monday, where both sides will review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, according to the MEA statement.

Following interactions over the phone and the exchange of social media messages, this will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders.

"During the visit, Balendra Shah will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi on November 23 and discuss a range of issues of mutual interest," Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai said at a press briefing on Friday.

The two leaders will also jointly address a press conference following their bilateral talks.

On the same day, PM Modi will host an official luncheon in honour of the Nepali Prime Minister and his delegation.

During his visit, PM Balendra Shah will call on President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi.

PM Shah's visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and reflects the importance India attaches to its relations with Nepal under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, according to the MEA statement.

--IANS

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