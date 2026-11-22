New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Netherlands Minister of Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said on Sunday that India and Netherlands need to strengthen partnership in the changing world.

In his opening remarks during his meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Sunday, Berendsen said, "From the Dutch perspective, we believe in that it should be more than only documents. It should be progress on very important topics that we both share, that are common challenges for us and that we also need to strengthen partnerships in the changing world, indeed on technology, on energy, on security, on water and on agriculture; these are the topics where we continue the cooperation and strengthen the cooperation."

He thanked EAM Jaishankar for the warm welcome extended to him during his visit to India.

He spoke about the Ukraine conflict's impact on Europe and food security and expressed appreciation for the efforts made by India in working towards a solution there.

He said, "We live in a challenging world where we face many many challenges...The Ukraine-Russian war that is heavily impacting Europe but its impacting more than only Europe, if you look at, for example, the impact on food security as well. We very much appreciate the role you also take as India and also your Prime Minister in working towards a solution there. We very much appreciate that."

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Netherlands earlier this year, the Dutch Foreign Minister said, "We indeed look back with a lot of pride on the visit that Prime Minister Modi made to the Netherlands. It was an excellent meeting and an excellent couple of days."

Berendsen said that the Netherlands looked forward to furthering the partnership with India and stressed that both nations have a lot of opportunities.

"We are very much looking forward to the further partnership. We have our common challenges, and also in the bilateral relations, we have a lot of opportunities and some challenges, and I am very happy to discuss those with you today," he added.

Earlier in the day, Tom Berendsen arrived in New Delhi for a two-day official visit to India.

Upon arrival in New Delhi, Berendsen on social media platform X said, "India and the Netherlands share many interests. In the coming days, I will discuss our bilateral relationship and the challenges we face, and further shape our Strategic Partnership. Our discussions will focus on security, technology and ways to address global challenges."

--IANS

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