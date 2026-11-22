Indore, Nov 22 (IANS) Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Sunday that petrol and diesel prices in India increased by only seven per cent in the four-year period till 2026, compared with a 50-70 per cent rise in other countries during this period.

The Union Minister told journalists that this was made possible despite rising global energy prices as the Union government reduced excise duties on the two fuels and the oil public sector undertakings (PSUs) absorbed some losses instead of passing on the higher cost burden to consumers.

"India is a unique case globally. Thanks to the Prime Minister's hands-on policy, the central excise duty has been reduced three times: in November 2021, May 2022, and on March 10, 2026. If you look at a four-year reference period, elsewhere in the world, petrol and diesel prices surged by 50–70 per cent, whereas in India, they increased by only 7 per cent," Puri said.

"Our oil marketing companies such as BPCL, IOCL, and HPCL acted as responsible corporate citizens. They absorbed significant losses and operated at a deficit," the Union Minister added.

Puri also dismissed claims of an LPG shortage as rumours spread by opposition parties, saying the country's oil companies had stepped up their daily production from 34,000 metric tonnes to 55,000 metric tonnes.

The supplies remained uninterrupted across all 1,07,000 retail outlets in the country, he added.

"Some political opponents tried to spread major rumours; during the last Parliamentary session, they even greeted me carrying cutouts of gas cylinders, claiming there would be a massive shortage and that LPG cylinders would run out. There was no shortage anywhere," the Union Minister remarked.

However, he acknowledged that geopolitical tensions would continued to pose challenges as far as oil prices are concerned.

"I am not speaking in the past tense, as if the matter is entirely behind us. We still face challenges. The war between Russia and Ukraine is ongoing, and there are also tensions involving Iran, the US, and Israel. We hope that these tensions subside and that the price of crude oil decreases," Puri remarked.

--IANS

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