Women leading changing social landscape in J&K, RSKS activist tells UNHRC

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The emancipation and empowerment of women, powered by their active participation in the labour force has turned out to 'key contributor' in the changing social landscape of Jammu and Kashmir, Rashtriya Sewa Kendra Sangh (RSKS) activist Darakshan Hassan Bhat told the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

The RSKS activist, while speaking at the 61st session of UNHRC in Geneva, spoke about the upliftment of women and girls in the Valley and also pointed to their social and economic transformation under the government-led employment initiatives.

Impressing about key growth indicators, Bhat said that female labour force participation rate in the location has reached 34.1 per cent, which is higher than the national average.

Highlighting the impact of government-led employment initiatives, she noted that more than half a million women have secured wage employment over the past five years through flagship programmes and this targeted programme has resulted in their financial independence as well as "strengthening the resilience of their households".

Pointing to two specific verticals -- Sambal and Samarthya, she told that this has provided legal aid, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship opportunities to thousands of women, thus facilitating their empowerment.

In her statement, Bhat said that women's helplines, emergency response systems, one stop centres and women help desks have proved instrumental in ensuring safety and assistance for women.

She also highlighted the growing participation of women in Self-Help Groups (SHGs), saying that more than 700,000 women have now access to micro-credit facilities and market linkages.

She said that the region despite beset by cross-border terrorism continues to move forward and rewrite new stories of growth and development.

She also told about the improving gender ratio, crediting schemes like "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" for the change.

"The gender ratio in the region improved from 918 in 2011 to 942 in 2019," she told the global rights body.

She extended that following abrogation of Article 370, Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, have been extended to the region.

She reiterated that the growing participation of women in education, employment, and governance is shaping a new and hopeful future.

--IANS

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