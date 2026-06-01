June 01, 2026 11:53 PM हिंदी

Halle Bailey says she is 'doing her best' as a parent

Halle Bailey says she is 'doing her best' as a parent

Los Angeles, June 1 (IANS) Hollywood actress Halle Bailey is trying to stay afloat on the face of a demanding parenthood. The actress said that she is "doing (her) best" as a parent.

The actress, who has two-year-old son Halo with former partner DDG, finds motherhood to be a "beautiful thing" and she hopes she's raising her little boy with good values, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told ‘People’ magazine, “I guess I'm just trying to raise someone who's loving, who's kind, who is aware, who's intuitive. And he's all of those things. I'm just hoping I'm doing my best”.

The 26-year-old star described Halo as her "biggest blessing" and she loves affection from her son. Asked her favourite mom moments, she said, “It's definitely the cuddles. He is a very clingy, like cuddly boy”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actress recently expressed her gratitude at the "village of people" she has around her to offer support and advice around being a working parent.

Speaking on Josh Smith's Great Chat Show, she said, "The mommy community that I have is very strong and talking to those women is so special and hearing advice on how you can balance your career and motherhood is amazing”.

“I think it's essential to have a village of people that can help you because when you're trying to do so many things or, and have so many hats on, it gets a lot at times. But it's really beautiful”, she shared.

Halle's son is her "motivation" for working and though Halo can be "clingy", she feels like he's her biggest cheerleader.

She added, "I feel grateful that I am able to do something for my baby and have a career and work for him. Like today I'm here. I'm like, ‘that's my motivation’. I'm doing this for my baby for our future, and it makes me happy to be a part of things that bring joy and positivity to the world”.

“He's at the phase where, well, he's a mommy's boy, he's very clingy. But when I leave, he'll hold my face, kiss me goodbye and be like, ‘bye-bye, mommy’. It’s just very encouraging. I feel like I have a little person rooting for me every day”, she added.

--IANS

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