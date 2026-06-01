Rights body flags 53 killings, 124 enforced disappearance in Balochistan amid rising abuses by Pak forces

Quetta, June 1 (IANS) A leading human rights organisation on Monday highlighted escalating abuses by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, documenting 53 killings and 124 cases of enforced disappearance across the province.

In its latest report, the Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) recorded a total of 53 killings in April, including 44 men and 9 women, while the identities of seven victims could not be verified.

“Targeted killings were the most frequently recorded category, accounting for 16 cases, followed by bombardment and shelling with 12 cases, and custodial killings with 11 cases. Honour killings were documented in seven cases, while fake encounters and firing incidents accounted for four and three cases, respectively,” the report noted.

As per the findings, a total of 124 individuals were forcibly disappeared during the same period, including eight women and five teenagers. It added that while a limited number of victims were later released, most remain unaccounted for.

“Most enforced disappearances occurred through house raids, which account for the overwhelming majority of cases (98 out of 124). Detentions (16 cases) and road interceptions (8 cases) were also documented, while summonses to camps were recorded in 2 cases. Overall, the data shows a heavy reliance on direct home-based operations compared to other methods,” it detailed.

Meanwhile, human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) stated that Pakistani security forces reportedly carried out operations on the eve of Eid, in Wadsar areas of Reikpusht, and in the main bazaar of Pasni district in Balochistan, causing severe hardship for the civilians that has endured years of conflict and suffering.

“Homes belonging to Baloch families were raided and damaged. Household belongings and valuables were confiscated, and several young Baloch men were detained. Due to communication restrictions and the climate of fear created by state actions, only a limited number of cases have been verified so far,” the BYC noted.

The rights body stated that several Baloch civilians were subjected to enforced disappearance during the operation, leaving their families in anguish and uncertainty. The victims were identified as Sartaj, Shiraz Shareef and Zari Khan.

“For decades, the Baloch people have faced enforced disappearances, military operations, extrajudicial killings, and collective punishment. Despite these hardships, they continue to demonstrate resilience, determination, and an unwavering commitment to seeking justice. Every disappearance leaves families searching for answers, every raid deepens collective trauma, and every act of repression reinforces demands for dignity and human rights,” it added.

The BYC called on the international human rights organisations, the United Nations, independent observers, and the global community to urgently monitor the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan, demand transparency regarding the whereabouts of the missing individuals, and stand in solidarity with the victims and their families.

--IANS

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