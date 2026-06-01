EAM Jaishankar, Australian Defence Minister share assessments on regional developments

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with visiting Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles on Monday, sharing assessments on regional developments, Indo-Pacific and the further advancement of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between both countries.

“A pleasure to meet Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles of Australia today. Shared assessments on regional developments, Indo-Pacific and further advancement of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Richard Marles co-chaired the second India-Australia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue at New Delhi's Manekshaw Centre, discussing ways to further enhance defence cooperation.

"The leaders reviewed the progress of bilateral defence cooperation and discussed new opportunities to further advance the India–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Earlier, Mr Marles was accorded a Ceremonial Tri-Service Guard of Honour upon his arrival," the Ministry of Defence wrote on X.

According to the ministry, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence collaboration, enhancing strategic trust, and contributing to peace, stability, and security across the Indo-Pacific region.

"Had an excellent meeting with Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Mr. Richard Marles in New Delhi. Together we reviewed the full range of bilateral defence cooperation and discussed ways and means to enhance it further," Singh wrote on X.

"The India-Australia Defence Partnership is poised to make steady progress in the years to come," he added.

Marles stated that he and Rajnath Singh spoke about turning India-Australia deep strategic trust into practical defence cooperation.

"This week, we held the second annual Australia-India Defence Ministers’ Dialogue, where Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and I spoke about turning our deep strategic trust into practical defence cooperation. Peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific rely on us working closely with our partners. Thank you to Minister Singh for hosting me," he posted on X.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Defence noted that Marles' visit to India follows the inaugural Dialogue held in Australia in October 2025 and reflects the growing momentum in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Australia is a key partner in India’s vision of a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific. The visit underscores the growing depth and maturity of the India-Australia defence partnership," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

–IANS

ksk/as