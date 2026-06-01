Serena Williams set for stunning WTA return at Queen’s Club after nearly four-year absence

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Nearly four years after stepping away from professional tennis, Serena Williams is ready to make a remarkable return to the WTA Tour. She will restart her career at Queen's Club, a pre-Wimbledon tournament, adding a new chapter to one of the greatest stories in sports history.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, who retired in 2022, will return to competition as a mother of two daughters — Olympia, born in 2017, and Adira, born in 2023. Her comeback has generated excitement throughout the tennis world, with many seeing it as another groundbreaking moment in a career that has repeatedly changed the landscape of the sport.

“Serena is one of the greatest athletes of all time, with a legacy that goes far beyond the court,” said Valerie Camillo, Chair of the WTA.

“Her return shows her passion for competition, and I cannot wait to see her face a new generation of top players. Serena is not just a great champion; she’s a successful entrepreneur and a strong advocate for important issues. She is one of the most iconic women in the world. We are thrilled to welcome her back to the WTA Tour at this exciting time for women’s tennis.”

Williams joins an exclusive group of former world No. 1 players who returned to professional tennis after giving birth. This group includes Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Lindsay Davenport, Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber, and Naomi Osaka.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who also made a comeback after retirement, believes Williams’ return will inspire a new generation of players. “Serena brought the game to another level. It is incredible for the sport that she’s pushing the boundaries and coming back,” Navratilova said.

“To many younger players, they never had the chance to play against her; some may have never even watched her on TV, so this will be a new and exciting experience.”

Williams' return comes more than 30 years after she played her first WTA qualifying match in Quebec City in 1995. She made her main-draw debut in Moscow in 1997 as a 15-year-old and quickly rose through the ranks. By the end of 1998, she had broken into the Top 20, and in 1999 she won both her first WTA title in Paris and her first Grand Slam crown at the US Open.

She became World No. 1 for the first time on July 8, 2002, at age 20. Williams spent 319 weeks atop the rankings, including a record-tying streak of 186 consecutive weeks. She finished as year-end No. 1 five times and became the oldest woman to hold the top ranking in April 2017 at age 35.

Her achievements go far beyond singles. Williams won 23 doubles titles, 22 of them alongside her sister Venus Williams. The pair went unbeaten in 14 Grand Slam finals. They also held the world No. 1 doubles ranking and won multiple Olympic gold medals.

Serena is the only player in tennis history, male or female, to complete a Career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles. She won all four Grand Slam titles and Olympic gold medals in both events.

--IANS

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