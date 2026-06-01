Myanmar vital to India's Neighbourhood First, Act East and Indo-Pacific policies: PM Modi

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Myanmar is vital to India’s policies of ‘Neighbourhood First’, ‘Act East’, and Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday after meeting Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing in New Delhi.

“Had a productive meeting with President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. We in India are honoured that he has chosen India for his first foreign visit as President. Equally gladdening is the fact that he began the visit from Bodh Gaya with the blessings of Lord Buddha. We reviewed the full range of India-Myanmar relations. Myanmar is vital to India’s policies of ‘Neighbourhood First’, ‘Act East’ and Indo-Pacific,” PM Modi wrote on X after the meeting.

“Our talks covered ways to deepen cooperation in trade, rare earths, healthcare, connectivity, heritage restoration and capacity building. We also agreed to work closely in areas such as maritime security, cybersecurity and more,” he added.

During the meeting, President U Min Aung Hlaing reiterated his country's assurance that its territory would not be permitted to be used against India’s security interests, the joint statement released following the meeting detailed.

PM Modi reiterated India’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Myanmar. He expressed support for Myanmar-led efforts towards achieving peace, stability, national reconciliation and socio-economic development.

He also offered continued assistance and cooperation, based on mutual respect and friendly relations between India and Myanmar. President Hlaing expressed appreciation for India's constructive support and cooperation.

President Droupadi Murmu also held a meeting with her counterpart from Myanmar at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, expressing India's steadfast support for Myanmar's pursuit of peace and reconciliation.

Highlighting the shared Buddhist heritage and the centuries-old people-to-people bonds during the meeting, President Murmu stated that Myanmar is India's gateway to Southeast Asia.

"President Droupadi Murmu received President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President said that the shared Buddhist heritage and centuries-old people-to-people bonds lend a unique warmth to India–Myanmar relations," the President's Secretariat posted on X.

–IANS

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