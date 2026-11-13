Woman BJP worker falls ill on stage; PM Modi rushes to help, gesture draws praise

Mysuru, Nov 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew praise for his humanitarian gesture after he rushed to help a 70-year-old woman BJP worker who suddenly fell ill during the inauguration programme of the COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium on Friday. The photos have gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred while Prema K., a BJP worker from Nanjangud who was present on the stage, appeared unwell and was on the verge of collapsing. Noticing her condition, Prime Minister Modi immediately came to her aid and personally enquired about her health.

In a gesture that has drawn appreciation from members of the public, the Prime Minister also offered her a glass of water with a smiling face. Photographs of the incident have since gone viral on social media, with many praising Modi for his concern and prompt response.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman and Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar were also present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Modi instructed officials to take special care of Prema and directed his doctors to monitor her health, according to those familiar with the incident.

People claimed that the gesture once again highlighted Modi's description of himself as a "Pradhan Sevak", or the chief servant of the people.

Prema has since returned to her residence in Nanjangud. BJP Rural President Kumbaralli Subbanna visited her residence and enquired about her health.

The incident took place during the inauguration of the COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium, India's first LED Dome planetarium, which marks a significant advancement in planetarium technology and astronomy education in the country.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of science and technological progress, saying that no nation could afford to undermine or slow down its development at a time when technology was changing rapidly.

He said India was building a strong ecosystem for science and research to keep pace with global advancements, underlining the importance of innovation and scientific temper in shaping the country's future.

The inauguration of the state-of-the-art planetarium and the Prime Minister's gesture towards the ailing BJP worker emerged as two notable moments of his visit to Mysuru on Friday.

--IANS

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