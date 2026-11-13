Gautham Karthik's film with director Chinnasamy Ponnaiah titled 'Sengulam'

Chennai, Nov 13 (IANS) Director Chinnasamy Ponnaiah's eagerly awaited upcoming Tamil film, featuring actor Gautham Karthik in the lead, has now been titled 'Sengulam', its makers announced on Friday.

The makers announced the title of the new film, produced by producer Kannan Ravi under the banner of Kannan Ravi Group and co-produced by Deepak Ravi, through a glimpse video.

Kanna Ravi Groups, on its X timeline, shared the link to the title teaser and wrote, "Every Land Has a Story. Every Story Has a Name. Presenting the title look of #KRG05 - #Sengulam. IN CINEMAS 2027. Produced by #KannanRavi @KRGOffl. Co-produced by #DeepakRavi. @Gautham_Karthik #chinnasamyponnaiah @thisisysr @GiftsonRobert #TamilArasan @MaheshMathewMMS #Monic."

In the clip video released, a red bracelet is placed on the soil of the Karisal forest. A blood-stained spear shatters the bracelet into pieces. Following this, the title of the film 'Sengulam' explodes amidst the pieces.

The footprints found around the bracelet are all placed in a way that arouse curiosity. This clip, which has been released with a dramatic visual, has increased the expectations from the film.

The film boasts of a fine technical team. Music for the film is by ace music director Yuvan Shankar Raja while cinematography for the film is by Giftson Robert. R. Mohan and Vaira Balan have served as the art directors of this film, which will have editing by Tamil Arasan. Srinath Viswanathan has been appointed head of operations for the film, which will feature stunts by Mahesh Mathew.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that shooting for the film has already started in Kovilpatti.

The film is to be shot in various parts of Tamil Nadu including Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni and Pollachi.

Sources claim that the unit has plans of shooting certain portions in Kashmir as well.

The makers have announced that the film will be released in five languages namely Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi in 2027.

--IANS

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