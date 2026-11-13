November 13, 2026 11:25 PM हिंदी

Adani Green Energy denies allegations on reducing Tarali PSP project costs 

Adani Green Energy denies allegations on reducing Tarali PSP project costs 

Ahmedabad, Nov 13 (IANS) Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Friday vehemently denied allegations that it lowered the cost of the Tarali pumped storage project (PSP) in Maharashtra in order to diminish statutory obligations.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said that the allegation that the company sought to revise project costs downwards to diminish statutory obligations is “completely misleading”.

The spokesperson said that the online proposal in the forest/wildlife portal was solely for site investigation purposes, while the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) considered total project costs of Rs 5,675 crore.

“Since site investigation costs are around 1 per cent of project costs, therefore clarification of the project Rs 56.75 crore representing solely the site investigations and survey costs, for the online proposal was provided,” the Adani Group company spokesperson said.

Secondly, the allegation that downward revision was intended to lower conservation costs is false, according to the spokesperson.

“The Tarali PSP is situated entirely on private, non-forest land and 3.2 kms away from the Koyna wildlife sanctuary. It is outside the notified buffer zone of Sahyadri Tiger reserve and in no way impacts or fringes upon the tiger corridor or any notified Eco-Sensitive zone (ESZ). The project does not cause diversion of any protected areas, any reserve forest or notified ESZ,” the Adani Green Energy spokesperson explained.

The reports earlier claimed that Adani Green Energy reduced the declared cost of its 1,500-MW Tarali pumped storage project in Maharashtra.

The company rejected allegations that the downward revision was intended to reduce conservation-related costs.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Balakrishna, Nargis Fakhri set the dance floor ablaze in 'Dada Dhamaka', the first single from 'Dada' (Photo: IANS/PR)

Balakrishna, Nargis Fakhri set the dance floor ablaze in 'Dada Dhamaka', the first single from 'Dada'

​China erasing Tibet's identity: Tsering (File Image)

​China erasing Tibet's identity: Tsering

Microsoft ‘deeply sorry’ for outage that affected millions of customers and partners

Microsoft ‘deeply sorry’ for outage that affected millions of customers and partners

INS Sahyadri departs Yokosuka after successful conclusion of MALABAR 2026

INS Sahyadri departs Yokosuka after successful conclusion of MALABAR 2026

Sri Lanka, Pakistan maintain winning starts on Day 2; Ireland and Bangladesh win their respective matches in the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 in Ajman, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday. Photo credit: ICC

Women's Emerging Nations Trophy: Sri Lanka, Pakistan maintain winning starts on Day 2

Adani Green Energy denies allegations on reducing Tarali PSP project costs 

Adani Green Energy denies allegations on reducing Tarali PSP project costs 

Indian Armed Forces contingent arrives in Sri Lanka for 'Mitra Shakti' exercise

Indian Armed Forces contingent arrives in Sri Lanka for 'Mitra Shakti' exercise

Shakir Mano-starrer Mouna Mozhigal's trailer released (Photo: IANS/PR)

Shakir Mano-starrer Mouna Mozhigal's trailer released

Woman BJP worker falls ill on stage; PM Modi rushes to help, gesture draws praise (Photo: @adarshahgd/X)

Woman BJP worker falls ill on stage; PM Modi rushes to help, gesture draws praise

NIA arrests deported accused in Sri Lanka trafficking case over false promise of sending victims to Canada

NIA arrests deported accused in Sri Lanka trafficking case over false promise of sending victims to Canada