Indian Armed Forces contingent arrives in Sri Lanka for 'Mitra Shakti' exercise

Colombo, Nov 13 (IANS) An Indian Armed Forces contingent has arrived in Sri Lanka for the 12th edition of the India-Sri Lanka joint military exercise 'Mitra Shakti XII - 2026', the High Commission of India in Colombo said.

"Indian Armed Forces contingent arrived in Sri Lanka for the 12th Edition of India-Sri Lanka Joint Military Exercise 'Mitra Shakti XII - 2026' scheduled from November 13-26 at Maduru Oya. The exercise will focus on joint tactical drills and sub-conventional operations under the UN mandate, strengthening operational synergy, interoperability and mutual trust between the Indian and Sri Lankan Armed forces," the High Commission said on social media platform X.

Highlighting the aim of the exercise, the High Commission said, "It will enhance joint capability of the two countries to conduct counter-terrorism and sub-conventional operations in semi-urban environment. The Exercise reflects the two Nations' shared commitment to regional peace, stability and enhanced defence cooperation."

According to the Sri Lanka Army, the Indian Army contingent arrived at Mattala Airport on November 13, where the personnel were welcomed by Colonel N.N. Abeysekara, Logistics Commander of the exercise, and Lieutenant Colonel Mandeep Singh Negi, Assistant Defence Advisor at the High Commission of India.

"This year's exercise will focus on Battalion-Level Combat Team Tactical Operations in a Counter-Insurgency Environment, integrating air support and other essential combat elements. The training will provide an opportunity for both armies to exchange tactical expertise, refine operational skills and enhance battlefield interoperability," the Sri Lanka Army said.

The Indian troops, comprising 19 officers and 150 other ranks from the Rajputana Rifles Regiment, will be commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Anirudh Mangotra, while the Sri Lankan troops will comprise 17 officers and 153 other ranks, it added.

On Friday, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that a 170-member Indian Defence Forces contingent departed for Sri Lanka to participate in the exercise, which will be conducted at the Army Training School, Maduru Oya.

"The training programme will encompass joint planning, rehearsing tactical operations and specialised combat skills, including road block operations, urban patrolling, vehicle convoy protection, area ambush, crowd dispersal and combined arms operations against fortified positions," the Ministry of Defence said.

Last year, the Indian Army and the Sri Lankan Army participated in the 11th edition of Exercise 'Mitra Shakti' in Karnataka's Belagavi from November 10 to 23.

"The exercise reaffirms the shared commitment of India and Sri Lanka to regional peace and security, while further deepening defence cooperation, camaraderie and building bonds between the two armies," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) had said on X in November 2025.

--IANS

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