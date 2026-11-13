November 13, 2026 11:25 PM हिंदी

BPCL clarifies E20 petrol testing procedure, assures quality

BPCL clarifies E20 petrol testing procedure, assures quality

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Friday clarified reports and social media posts circulating regarding the ethanol content of E20 petrol, following a post shared as part of its recent consumer awareness initiative in Karnataka.

BPCL said the quality of E20 petrol supplied through its retail outlets is monitored through established quality assurance mechanisms and in accordance with the applicable Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications under IS 17021.

As part of its efforts to address public queries on E20 petrol, BPCL officers have been conducting demonstrations of the ethanol separation test at various Energy Stations across Karnataka.

“The procedure involves mixing 100 ml of E20 Ethanol Blended Motor Spirit (EBMS) with 30 ml of water to facilitate the separation of ethanol from petrol. The mixture initially appears hazy or milky, which is normal during the process. It takes time for the ethanol-water and petrol layers to separate completely,” the oil major said.

In the instance being referred to, “the photograph was inadvertently captured and shared before the separation process was complete. The image therefore reflected an intermediate stage of the test and not the final reading. Upon realising this, the officer promptly removed the post to avoid any potential misinterpretation,” said BPCL.

The sample tested was found to be within the prescribed specifications.

Further, the ongoing quality monitoring exercise undertaken by Oil Marketing Companies, in coordination with the Centre for High Technology (CHT), has covered 893 E20 samples across 27 States and Union Territories.

“All samples were found within the prescribed ethanol content range of 19–21 per cent. This included 280 samples tested by BPCL, reaffirming adherence to the prescribed quality standards,” it noted.

BPCL said it remains committed to maintaining fuel quality, transparency and consumer confidence.

—IANS

na/

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