Women's Emerging Nations Trophy: Sri Lanka, Pakistan maintain winning starts on Day 2

Ajman (UAE), Nov 13 (IANS) Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Ireland and Bangladesh won their respective matches on Day 2 of the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 in Ajman, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan both bagged their second consecutive wins, beating Scotland by four wickets and Thailand by 24 runs, respectively.

Elsewhere, captain Gaby Lewis's 71 powered Ireland past hosts the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 61 runs, while Dilara Akter's unbeaten 68 took Bangladesh to a nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe.

Gunaratne guides Sri Lanka to another win

Vishmi Gunaratne scored 49 as Sri Lanka overcame a middle-order wobble to beat Scotland by four wickets.

Batting first, Scotland slipped to 26/4 after eight overs before Darcey Carter scored 62 from 55 balls to help their side to 111 for eight, with Sugandika Kumari taking two for 15.

Sri Lanka lost Hasini Perera for a duck in the first over, but Gunaratne and captain Harshitha Samarawickrama (24) steadied the ship in the middle overs. Abtaha Maqsood (3-18) struck twice in three balls to give her side an opening with Sri Lanka at 83 for five, needing 29 from 32.

However, Gunaratne held her nerve and took her team to within three runs of victory before Kaushini Nuthyangana (16 not out) finished the chase with 11 balls to spare.

Lewis leads Ireland to first win

Captain Gaby Lewis produced a Player of the Match performance, striking 71 from 40 balls as Ireland beat the UAE by 61 runs for their first win of the tournament.

Lewis hit 12 fours and a six in an opening stand of 102 with Amy Hunter (29), which ended in the 11th over when Hunter was run out. Janani Thirukkumaran (2-20) slowed the scoring after Lewis was bowled by Indhuja Nandakumar, but Lara Maritz (29) and Laura Delany (18 not out) lifted Ireland to 171 for five.

In reply, the UAE slipped to eight for three in the second over, as Aimee Maguire struck with successive deliveries. Captain and opener Esha Oza anchored the recovery with 51 from 45 balls, but once she was caught off Louise Little in the 15th over, the chase faded, and the UAE finished on 110 for eight.

Ayesha powers Pakistan past Thailand

Ayesha Zafar smashed an unbeaten 59 from 26 balls as Pakistan beat Thailand by 24 runs for their second win of the tournament.

Shawaal Zulfiqar (42) and Sadaf Shamas (37) laid the platform with an opening stand of 63, before Ayesha hit 10 fours and a six in an unbroken stand of 87 with captain Muneeba Ali (37 not out) to lift Pakistan to 180 for two.

Thailand made a rapid start to the chase, with Natthakan Chantham (43) and Phannita Maya (33) putting on 74 inside eight overs.

Tasmia Rubab then broke the stand as Thailand lost three wickets for 17 runs to slip to 91 for three. Captain Naruemol Chaiwai (23) and Sarnsiree Plant (20) kept Thailand in the chase, but Rubab bagged three wickets in the final over to finish with four for 18 as Thailand were held to 156 for eight.

Dilara leads Bangladesh to nine-wicket win

Dilara Akter struck an unbeaten 68 as Bangladesh responded to their opening-day defeat with a nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe.

After a steady start, Zimbabwe lost three wickets for one run as they slipped from 33/0 to 34 for three in the ninth over, with Rabeya Khan (three for 26) removing openers Kelis Ndhlovu (22) and Beloved Biza (12).

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (40) and captain Josephine Nkomo (35) rebuilt with a stand of 73 for the fourth wicket, before Disha Biswas (two for 13) dismissed both in the 18th over as Zimbabwe closed on 131 for seven.

Meanwhile, Dilara (68 not out) and Shathi Rani (45) put on 104 for the first wicket, as Bangladesh comfortably reached their target with 15 balls to spare.

Brief scores:

Scotland v Sri Lanka

Scotland 111/8 in 20 overs (Darcey Carter 62, Megan McColl 16; Sugandika Kumari 2/15, Sathya Sandeepani 2/18) lost to Sri Lanka 115/6 in 18.1 overs (Vishmi Gunaratne 49, Harshitha Samarawickrama 24; Abtaha Maqsood 3/18, Chloe Abel 1/8) by four wickets

UAE v Ireland

Ireland 171/5 in 20 overs (Gaby Lewis 71, Amy Hunter 29; Janani Thirukkumaran 2/20, Indhuja Nandakumar 1/22) beat UAE 110/8 in 20 overs (Esha Oza 51, Samaira Dharnidharka 18; Cara Murray 2/21, Aimee Maguire 2/23) by 61 runs

Thailand v Pakistan

Pakistan 180/2 in 20 overs (Ayesha Zafar 59*, Shawaal Zulfiqar 42; Suleeporn Laomi 1/28, Onnicha Kamchomphu 1/34) beat Thailand 156/8 in 20 overs (Natthakan Chantham 43, Phannita Maya 33; Tasmia Rubab 4/18, Momina Riasat 1/25) by 24 runs

Zimbabwe v Bangladesh

Zimbabwe 131/7 in 20 overs (Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano 40, Josephine Nkomo 35; Rabeya Khan 3/26, Disha Biswas 2/13) lost to Bangladesh 132/1 in 17.3 overs (Dilara Akter 68*, Shathi Rani 45; Michelle Mavunga 1/24) by nine wickets

--IANS

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