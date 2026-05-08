Wolvaardt leads ICC Women's Player of the Month shortlist

Dubai, May 8 (IANS) South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt, Sri Lanka batter Imesha Dulani and Brazil all-rounder Laura Cardosa are the nominees for the ICC Women's Player of the Month honour.

Wolvaardt, who recently won two awards in the space of three months, is in line once again after fine performances in an ODI series against New Zealand and a T20I series versus India.

Dulani stood out on an ODI and T20I tour of Bangladesh, while Cardosa came into reckoning after a purple patch that saw her become the first player ever to take nine wickets in a T20I.

The South Africa captain scored 138 runs in two ODIs at an average of 69.00, including back-to-back innings of 69 against New Zealand. She then carried that momentum into the T20I leg, piling up 330 runs in five matches at an average of 82.50 and a strike rate of 168.36.

Her crowning moment in the month of April was in the third T20I against India, when she smashed 115 off 53 balls to guide South Africa to a nine-wicket victory chasing down 192. Her knock was laced with 14 fours and five sixes, striking at 216.98 as she took charge for the Proteas.

The Sri Lanka opener Dulani was named the Player of the Series in a 2-1 win over Bangladesh in their ICC Women’s Championship series for scoring 116 runs. She followed it with 82 runs in two T20Is including a brisk 55 off 40 balls in the first match of the series.

She also made her presence felt in the T20I series, adding 82 runs in two matches, including a well-compiled 55 in the opening game, which Sri Lanka won by 25 runs.

Brazil's Laura had a memorable run in T20Is that saw her score 203 runs at a strike-rate of over 130 in seven matches which included half-centuries against Botswana and Zambia. She finished with 17 wickets at an economy rate of just 2.24, recording astonishing figures of nine for four against Lesotho.

--IANS

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