'Wishing you both a lifetime of love': Irfan Pathan congratulates Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt on wedding

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan congratulated Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt on their wedding, sharing a heartfelt message on social media after attending the couple's intimate ceremony on Sunday.

Pathan, who was among the guests at the wedding, also shared a video of Aamir dancing during the celebrations.

In his post, the former all-rounder wrote, "Dear Amir Bhai & Gauri, Heartiest congratulations on your wedding! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, laughter, and togetherness. May Allah bless your beautiful journey with endless joy and countless blessings. So happy for you both, congratulations once again!"

Aamir and Gauri tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by close family members and friends. The actor's children, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan, were present on the occasion.

The couple opted for traditional outfits in shades of cream and beige. A photograph shared by Aamir's publicist showed the newlyweds signing the marriage documents in the presence of their loved ones.

Several well-known personalities attended the ceremony despite heavy rain in Mumbai, including filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, actor-comedian Vir Das and politician Raj Thackeray.

This is Aamir's third marriage. He was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Junaid and Ira. After their separation, he married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The former couple have a son, Azad Rao Khan, and announced their separation in 2021.

Aamir had earlier revealed that he and Gauri would have a simple wedding at home with only family members and a few close friends, describing July 5 as a "very special day" for both of them.

Gauri, who has worked in the fashion and beauty industry before becoming associated with Aamir Khan Productions, has reportedly known the actor for more than two decades before the two began their relationship.

--IANS

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